mandahana-forced-to-do-dance-as-jemimah-rodrigues-harmanpreet-kaur-radha-yadav-richa-ghosh-danced-on-in-da-getto-song-video Dance on Da Getto, Smriti Mandhana said I had to force it; Watch Video

Many Indian women cricketers are part of the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia these days. These include T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Shefali Verma and Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana.

Many women cricketers of India are often seen active on social media. One of these names is also of Smriti Mandhana, who is called National Crush. Although Mandhana is known for her batting talent, but in the latest video that has surfaced, she is seen showing her another special talent.

Actually in this video Indian women cricketers are dancing. She is dancing to a viral song in da getto these days. Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Jemima Rodriguez and Radha Yadav are seen in this video. Posting this video, the Indian women’s team opener has also written a caption.

Smriti has written in the caption of this video that, ‘Please don’t judge me. I am forced to do this.’ On this video of her, England women’s player Heather Knight has written that, of course it will be your idea.

His fans made many comments on this video of Smriti Mandhan. National crush is known for her beauty and her batting. The same was also seen in the comments of this video. On this, all the users praised his avatar fiercely and appreciated his talent.

It is worth noting that 8 women cricketers of India are currently playing domestic T20 tournaments in Australia. All these women cricketers are spreading their flair in the Women’s Big Bash League. It includes T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Shefali Verma and Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana.

Earlier, the Indian team played three ODIs, three T20s and the only pink ball day-night Test against Australia here. In this series, India lost 2-1 in ODIs, while in the rain-affected T20 series, India lost 2-0. Smriti Mandhana scored a historic century in the Pink Ball Test and the match was drawn.