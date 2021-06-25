Mandakini Relation With Dawood Ibrahim Unknown Facts About Love Story – This actress of ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ created havoc by giving bold scenes, one mistake ruined life

New Delhi. Mandakini, the actress of Raj Kapoor’s film ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili Ho Gayi’, which came in 1985, may have been living far away from films these days, but this film made her a big star overnight. Mandakini gave bold poses in this film. In this film, Mandakini made a lot of headlines by wearing a thin white sari.

Read More:- These actresses were forced to take off their clothes in front of the camera for the sake of films, created a sensation by giving bold scenes

In this film, Mandakini gave such bold scenes that the audience liked to watch it again and again. From the story of the film to the songs of the film, it was amazing. Mandakini was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her strong performance in this film. After ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’, Mandakini worked in many successful films like ‘Jal’, ‘Loha’, ‘Dance Dance’, ‘Jeete Hai Shaan Se’, ‘Commando’, ‘Tezaab’ and ‘Jangbaaz’.

Read More:-Birthday Special: After the death of Smita Patil, Raj Babbar increased his closeness with Rekha, received threats

While on the one hand Mandakini, who became a star overnight, was climbing the stairs of success, on the other hand her relationship with underworld don Dawood started growing. Photos of both of them started appearing on the front page of the media. It is said that whenever Mandakini used to visit Dubai, she used to stay in Dawood’s villa.

Experts even say that Mandakini is Dawood Ibrahim’s girlfriend. Some even started calling him his wife. But Mandakini always called this a rumour.

Mandakini married Dr. Kagyur T. Rinpoche Thakur in 1990. Thakur used to appear in print ads for Murphy Radio in the 1970s and 80s. They both had two children. Son Rabbeel and daughter Rabje. Rabbeel died in a road accident in 2000. Now runs a Tibetan herbal center in Mumbai along with Mandakini and her husband. Apart from this, Mandakini also teaches Tibet Yoga.