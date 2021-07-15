mandakini talk about errotic song movie ram teri ganga maili

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Mandakini has been away from films for a long time. She is leading a simple life beyond the limelight. But there was a time when the whole Bollywood was crazy about her beauty. He had created a sensation everywhere with his boldness. Mandakini made her Bollywood debut with Raj Kapoor’s film ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’. The film was released on July 25, 1985. She was seen opposite Rajiv Kapoor in this film. From the very first film, Mandakini made people crazy about her.

But there was a lot of ruckus on a scene of Mandakini in the film. She acted in a thin white wet sari under a waterfall in the song ‘Tujhe Bulaye Meri Bahane’. At that time, this scene of his was very bold. In such a situation, people became crazy about him. In 2010, Mandakini spoke openly about this scene in an interview given to Mid Day.

He was asked in the interview whether he has any regrets about doing that scene? The actress flatly denied this. She had said that she considers herself lucky that she did that scene. Mandakini had said, I have no regrets for doing that scene. It is my luck that my fans remember me because of that scene. Yes, it is a different matter that some say good. Some joke. But it doesn’t matter to me. After this she says that she is happy that she got a chance to work with Raj Kapoor.

Please tell that Mandakini’s name was also associated with underworld don Dawood. The pictures of both became fiercely viral in the media. After which his career was ruined. There were reports at that time that whenever Mandakini used to go to Dubai, she used to stay in Dawood’s villa. Mandakini married in 1990 with the Murphy child. After marriage, Mandakini gave birth to a son and daughter. But in the year 2000, his son died in a road accident.