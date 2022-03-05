Entertainment

Mandakini who became famous with film Ram Teri Ganga Maili has retired from films years ago now teaches yoga in Mumbai

10 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Mandakini who became famous with film Ram Teri Ganga Maili has retired from films years ago now teaches yoga in Mumbai
Written by admin
Mandakini who became famous with film Ram Teri Ganga Maili has retired from films years ago now teaches yoga in Mumbai

Mandakini who became famous with film Ram Teri Ganga Maili has retired from films years ago now teaches yoga in Mumbai

Mandakini who became famous with film Ram Teri Ganga Maili has retired from films years ago now teaches yoga in Mumbai

Actress Mandakini, who made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’, today runs a herbal center in Mumbai.

Bollywood actress Mandakini made a mark in the industry in the year 1985 with the film ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’. With this film, he had made a different place among the people. It has been almost 37 years for this film but even today the audience remembers the actress and her acting.

Mandakini may have made her film debut in the year 1985 with the Bengali film ‘Antarer Bhalobasha’, but in the same year she also entered Bollywood with the film ‘Mera Saathi’. In the same year, he did two more films, named ‘Aar Paar’ and ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’. The rest of his films did not do so well but ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ created a ruckus at the box office.

The film ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ was made under the direction of Raj Kapoor, which became a huge hit. This film took Mandakini’s career to the heights overnight. At the same time, as fast as his career reached, it also ended in one stroke in the year 1996. After that he retired from films.

Significantly, Mandakini married Dr. Kagyur T. Rinpoche Thakur in the year 1990. Later her husband converted to Buddhism and became a monk. At the same time, Mandakini and her husband Rinpoche now run a Tibetan herbal center in Mumbai. Along with this, Mandakini also teaches Yoga. Mandakini also has two children, a son and a daughter. His son’s name is Rabbeel and daughter’s name is Rabje.

READ Also  When Rekha was kissing Hrithik Roshan at an event the actress was trolled for this act

Let us tell you that actress Mandakini has been away from the film world for the last 26 years but now she wants to turn back towards it. Last year, there were reports in the media that Mandakini is in touch with some webseries makers. Mandakini is now 58 years old and she is constantly connected with her fans through social media. Every day the actress keeps sharing photos and videos of herself and her family on social media, which are also very much liked by her fans.


#Mandakini #famous #film #Ram #Teri #Ganga #Maili #retired #films #years #teaches #yoga #Mumbai

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential plus four smart lightbulbs are $30 at Best Buy

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment