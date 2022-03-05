Mandakini who became famous with film Ram Teri Ganga Maili has retired from films years ago now teaches yoga in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Mandakini made a mark in the industry in the year 1985 with the film ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’. With this film, he had made a different place among the people. It has been almost 37 years for this film but even today the audience remembers the actress and her acting.

Mandakini may have made her film debut in the year 1985 with the Bengali film ‘Antarer Bhalobasha’, but in the same year she also entered Bollywood with the film ‘Mera Saathi’. In the same year, he did two more films, named ‘Aar Paar’ and ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’. The rest of his films did not do so well but ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ created a ruckus at the box office.

The film ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ was made under the direction of Raj Kapoor, which became a huge hit. This film took Mandakini’s career to the heights overnight. At the same time, as fast as his career reached, it also ended in one stroke in the year 1996. After that he retired from films.

Significantly, Mandakini married Dr. Kagyur T. Rinpoche Thakur in the year 1990. Later her husband converted to Buddhism and became a monk. At the same time, Mandakini and her husband Rinpoche now run a Tibetan herbal center in Mumbai. Along with this, Mandakini also teaches Yoga. Mandakini also has two children, a son and a daughter. His son’s name is Rabbeel and daughter’s name is Rabje.

Let us tell you that actress Mandakini has been away from the film world for the last 26 years but now she wants to turn back towards it. Last year, there were reports in the media that Mandakini is in touch with some webseries makers. Mandakini is now 58 years old and she is constantly connected with her fans through social media. Every day the actress keeps sharing photos and videos of herself and her family on social media, which are also very much liked by her fans.