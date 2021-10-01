Mandana Pink Ball Test Century: After Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandana scored a century in the Pink Ball Test, both wearing Jersey No. 18: What’s the secret in Jersey No. 18? After Virat, Mandhana made history by hitting a century with a pink ball

Highlights Smriti Mandhana scored 127 off 216 balls

Virat Kohli scored 136 runs in the Day Night Test

The jerseys of captain Kohli and Mandhana are number 18

New Delhi

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has done wonders in the pink ball Test against Australia. On the second day of the lone Test at Carrara, Queensland, Mandhana made history by scoring a brilliant century.

Mandhana has become the second Indian to score a century in a pink ball Test match. Earlier, India captain Virat Kohli had scored a century in a pink ball Test match.

INDW v AUSW: Smriti Mandhana is the Goddess of Off Side: Wasim Jaffer

This is the first century of the 25-year-old’s honorary Test career. He completed his century off 170 balls with a four by Alice Perry in the 52nd over of the innings. She was dismissed for 127 runs. He hit 22 fours and a six off 216 balls. Mandhana is the first Indian woman cricketer to score a Test century in Australia.

Smriti Mandhana Test century: Smriti Mandhana scores a century in history, becoming India’s first female cricketer

Prior to Mandhana, Kohli had scored 136 runs in the 2019 Day Night Test against Bangladesh at the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Fans started discussing Jersey No. 18 on social media as soon as the honorary century was celebrated.

In fact, Mandhana and Virat’s jersey is number 18. One fan tweeted, ‘Jersey number 18 always roars everywhere.’ Former India Test opener Wasim Jaffer, on the other hand, called Mandhana the goddess of offside. Another user shared a photo of Kohli and Mandhana and wrote, ‘Kuch to baat hai jersey number 18 mein’.

Hundred partnerships with Poonam Raut

Mandhana shared a 102-run stand with Poonam Raut for the second wicket. Earlier, he had added 93 runs for the first wicket with Shefali Verma.

With the help of 11 fours on the first day of the Test match, Smriti hit a half-century off just 51 balls.

One hundred in the fourth examination

Veteran opener Manadhana has scored a century in his fourth Test. Earlier, Mandhana had also scored a half-century in his debut Test. Mandhana, who made his Test debut against England in 2014, had scored 78 against England in Bristol three months ago.