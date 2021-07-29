Mandate Momentum – The New York Times

The momentum for vaccine mandates appears to be building – which ultimately could matter far more than any mask-wearing directive.

Facebook, Google and Netflix all said yesterday that they would require many employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19, with a few exceptions for medical or religious reasons. The companies have joined Morgan Stanley, the Washington Post and several other prominent private employers.

Several local governments – including New York State yesterday – have announced labor mandates that cover a few million people combined. In some cases, people can take a regular Covid test instead of getting the vaccine.

More than 600 universities have announced mandates for students or employees. The state of California, the nation’s largest four-year public university system, joined the list on Tuesday. Many hospitals also have mandates, including the sprawling Veterans Health Administration and the Mayo Clinic.

Perhaps the biggest new rule should be announced today – by President Biden, covering the millions of people who work for the federal government.

These high-profile announcements make it much easier for other organizations considering terms of office: their leaders no longer have to worry, they will receive national attention for adopting one.

However, vaccination mandates remain the exception. The vast majority of private companies have not required their workers to be vaccinated. Almost no large company has required their customers – like airline passengers or theatergoers – to be vaccinated either. (One of the hurdles, some companies say, is the FDA’s failure to grant full vaccine approval, despite strong approvals from FDA officials.)

The warrants, in short, may be the most significant Covid response the country has yet to really try.

The mandates are obviously controversial. Many Republican officials oppose it. Ohio passed a law restricting school terms and Florida banned companies from requiring consumers to prove vaccination. Given this opposition, vaccine mandates will never be national.