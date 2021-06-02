Mandatory e-pass for inter-district travel in Maharashtra. How to apply, who is eligible and more



The Maharashtra authorities has prolonged the continuing lockdown until 15 June however has introduced sure relaxations together with inter-district travel. Individuals prepared to travel inside the state, from 1-15 June, can have to mandatorily apply for an e-pass.

Nonetheless, authorities servants travelling for official functions and these concerned in emergency companies are exempted from this requirement.

An e-pass is an electronically generated travel move, and the appliance for the identical has to be made on the official COVID-19 web site of Maharashtra Police.

Who wants to apply for an e-pass?

– Residents travelling exterior their districts for restricted emergency causes resembling excessive medical emergencies, the dying of a primary relative, marriage, and so forth.

– Workers working in the banking sector, export industries, safety personnel, IT professionals and individuals working with broadcasting or cable networks might be allowed to travel with an e-pass.

– Supply personnel of e-commerce platforms (important and non-essential items), eating places, and any particular person working in the transportation and operation of important companies is not going to be required to carry an e-pass.

– Moreover, authorities officers travelling for official functions and these concerned in emergency companies are exempted from this requirement.

How can a person apply for an e-pass?

Individuals prepared to undertake inter-district travel can have to make an software on-line by the official COVID web site of Maharashtra Police covid19.mhpolice.in, from the place the appliance is moved to the native police jurisdiction for processing in accordance to the hometown chosen by the applicant. Right here is a step-by-step information:

– Click on on “Click on Right here to Apply for e-Move” on the house web page

– A brand new web page will open asking “What do you want assist with?”

– Choose “e-Move to travel throughout Curfew”. A web page with directions will pop up.

– Enter all required particulars together with title, quantity, tackle, ID proof, and so forth.

– The scale of the picture mustn’t exceed 200 KB and the scale of the related doc mustn’t exceed 1 MB

– Fill in particulars accurately and click on on submit. The applicant will obtain a token id after submitting it.

Token ID will be saved and used to test the standing of your software. You have to to enter the Token ID in order to test your software standing. In case your software is authorized, you’ll be able to obtain your e-pass instantly.

For what causes is travel allowed?

As per the current norms, residents of Maharashtra can travel exterior districts solely for restricted emergency causes, which embrace excessive medical emergency, dying of first relative, marriage and so forth.

How lengthy does it take for an e-pass to be issued?

Each police jurisdiction has shaped devoted cells to course of the purposes. Makes an attempt are being made to clear the purposes on the earliest and newest by at some point prior to the travel date.

READ MORE: Unable to find your cell phone? This is how one can monitor it