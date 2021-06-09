Mandatory e-registration for travel in Tamil Nadu: How to apply and obtain e-registration



Because the coronavirus-induced lockdown was prolonged for one other week, until 14 June, in Tamil Nadu, the state authorities has eased sure travel restrictions however has mandated e-registration for inter and intra-district travel and additionally for these prepared to enter Tamil Nadu from different states/international locations.

Moreover, e-registration can even be required to travel from one police restrict to one other in cities like Chennai.

In the meantime, for 11 districts in Tamil Nadu which nonetheless have excessive COVID-19 circumstances, these travel restrictions haven’t been relaxed. These districts are – Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai.

Here is a step-by-step information on how to apply for e-registration:

Step 1: Go to this web site https://eregister.tnega.org/ for e-registration.

Step 2: You’ll get two choices. One choice shall be for travel from a overseas nation and the second choice shall be for inter, intra-district and inter-state travel registration for people, industries and self-employed professionals.

Step 3: After selecting the suitable choice, you’ll land on an e-registration web page and shall be required to enter your contact quantity and Captcha code. Then you’ll obtain an OTP which is able to then be verified and you’ll enter the principle web page.

Step 4: From the principle web page, you’ll have to select from the next choices:

– Particular person/group travel by way of highway (bike/automobile/SUV) (inside a district, inter-district, inter-state).

– A person/group coming inside Tamil Nadu by way of prepare/flight.

– Business institutions/organisation industries/enterprise/merchants/monetary corporations.

– Self-employed professionals (bike/automobile).

Process to observe for particular person/group travel:

To apply for e-registration, a person/group is required to fill in particulars like applicant identify, ID proof quantity, travel date, no of passengers together with the applicant, car quantity, travel vary (intra, inter-district or inter-state), motive for travel doc and the kind of car. The applicant can even be required to add a duplicate of the ID proof. The particular person will then be directed to the travel and doc web page.

The applicant will get a PDF of their e-registration as soon as it’s accepted.

Requirement for making use of in the self-employed skilled class:

Housekeeping workers, electricians, plumbers, personal safety and different technicians have to apply for e-registration.

They’re required to fill in particulars like applicant identify, deal with, district, pin code, ID proof and add a duplicate and car quantity and kind.

Steps to be adopted by business institutions/organisations for software:

An software for an organisation have to be made by a chosen officer. A person can’t apply immediately.

The officer is required to fill in particulars like kind of business, organisation identify and deal with, district and pin code, the whole variety of staff in the organisation, identify of the licensed particular person alongside his e mail deal with and ID proof and submit the shape.

For what causes is travel allowed?

As per the present norms, a person or a bunch can apply for e-registration for restricted causes. These are – medical emergency/demise; volunteer or caregivers of individuals with particular wants; properties for kids, differently-abled or senior residents; associated transportation/workers working in remark properties and aftercare properties, locations for security for juveniles and others.

