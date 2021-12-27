Mandatory hallmarking of gold implemented in 256 districts, Center wants expansion in all districts; Know- what is the benefit of this? Mandatory gold hallmarking rollout smooth in 256 districts, planning for wider implementation: Govt – Mandatory gold hallmarking implemented in 256 districts, Center seeks expansion in all districts; Know- what is the benefit of this?

Hallmarking is a quality certificate, which has been made mandatory for 14, 18 and 22 carat gold jewelery with effect from 23 June 2021 in 256 districts of the country.

According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, mandatory hallmarking of gold jewelery has been implemented in 256 districts of the country and preparations are on to extend it to all districts. “Overall mandatory hallmarking is going on smoothly, and the process of implementing it in all districts of the country is in progress,” the ministry said in its monthly report prepared for the cabinet.

The number of jewelery dealers registered with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has almost quadrupled after the introduction of mandatory hallmarking. The report said that so far 1.27 lakh jewelers have registered with BIS to sell hallmarked jewelery and there are 976 BIS accredited AHCs operating in the country.

Let us inform that after the introduction of automation software in the country, about 4.5 crore jewelery has been hallmarked in five months. Hallmarking is a quality certificate, which has been made mandatory for 14, 18 and 22 carat gold jewelery with effect from 23 June 2021 in 256 districts of the country. These 256 districts have at least one hallmarking centre.

If you see BIS (Bureau of Standards) hallmark on gold jewellery/ gold coin it means that it conforms to the standards set by BIS. Hallmarking assures the customers about the purity of the gold purchased by them. Meaning if you are buying hallmarked 18K gold jewellery, it will actually mean that 18/24 part is gold and the rest is alloy.

Below are the four components that one should look for while buying gold (they are mentioned in the laser engraving/engraving of the Hallmark seal):

1- BIS Hallmark: Indicates that its purity is verified in one of its licensed laboratories.

2- Purity in carats (corresponding to the given caratage kt)

22K916 (91.6% pure)

18K750 (75% pure)

14K585 (58.5% pure)

3- Mark of the Assay and Hallmarking Center.

4- Unique identification mark of the jeweler.

Why can’t we make 24 carat gold jewellery?: Actually, pure gold or 24K gold is very soft in nature. This makes it difficult to make any jewelery with intricate designs, so most people choose 22K gold or BIS 916 gold for making jewellery.