Mandel-Harper Ohio Senate debate goes off the rails in Cleveland

6 seconds ago
An Ohio Senate debate between Republican candidate Josh Mandel and Democrat Morgan Harper turned into a name-calling and brawl with an audience Monday night, adding the latest explosive moment to the fiery Ohio Senate race.

In the insult, Mandel said Harper was “just as stupid as the AOC”, referring to correspondent Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DNY. And Harper ridiculed Mandel for his third run for the U.S. Senate through failed attempts in 2012 and 2018.

Mandel is a former Ohio treasurer and Sen. Rob Portman is one of several Republican candidates vying to replace R-Ohio. Harper is a long-shot Democrat in the primary against D-Ohio Republican Tim Ryan, who is generally expected to be the Democrat nominee. Only Harper and Mandel were included in Monday’s debate.

The worst conversation was between Mandel, an audience member, and the moderator.

Ohio Gov. Mandel serves as US Marine in Iraq

The moderator asked Mandel about an earlier comment calling Black Lives Matter a “thugs”, after which an audience member interrupted him to say “Uhhhhhhh” out loud.

“You’re not coming into the black community. Get them out,” said the visiting member.

“Hey, hey, we’re not doing that,” the moderator shot at the audience member. But Mandel hired him anyway.

“You mean, like, saltines and their ilk, eh?” Dr. Mandel.

“No, no, no, Mr. Mandel, Mr. Mandel, Mr. Mandel,” said the moderator, trying to stop the exchange but to no avail.

“Tell him to leave,” said the visiting member. “He does not belong to the black community.”

Republican Senate candidate and former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel spoke with the Gegua County Conservative Club in Chesterland, Ohio on May 20, 2021.

New fireworks in support of Trump in Ohio’s Gop Senate primary

“I thought this is America where we debate independently,” Mandel said.

READ Also  Jury Must Weigh Complex Legal Questions Before Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict

“Hey sister, listen to me. Don’t do this … this is America. She can be here. Don’t do this. Don’t embarrass me,” the moderator, who was black, said to the audience, who was also black.

“I’m not embarrassing you. But to bring that white man into the black community, I’m done,” said the visiting member. “You don’t suck him.”

The moderator then tried to calm the audience member and Mandel, but again to no avail.

“Let me tell you something, ma’am. I gave my life at the hands of young black boys. I gave the lives of young black men in the United States Marine Corps on two trips to Iraq, so don’t stop there and give me a talk,” said Mandel as he spoke to the moderator. “They were my brothers, whether they were black or white or they were Hispanic or they were Asian.”

Shortly afterwards, the moderator regained control and asked Mandel if he would consider the people who attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021, “thugs”, as he called Black Lives Matter. Mandel avoided the question, although he said some capitalist attackers had “committed crimes.”

U.S. Democratic Senate candidate Morgan Harper speaks during a debate with Republican candidate Josh Mandel at a Baptist church in Columbus, Ohio, January 27, 2022.

Hot-Button Abortion Issue Last Battle as Ohio’s Gop Senate Primary, Gibbons Trade Barbs

But that was not the only explosive exchange. Mandel began to persuade Harper at the outset of the controversy over student loans. Harper said U.S. student loans should be “canceled” and argued that it would be good for the U.S. economy.

Mandel responded by pointing out that student loan forgiveness is reciprocal by its nature.

Why is it fair to “Teresa, that waitress at the Waffle House” or other blue-collar staff, Mandel said, “Someone like Morgan who went to Princeton and Stanford has to pay their tax dollars.”

READ Also  Ecuador Vows at COP26 to Create Marine Reserve for Galápagos Islands

“No one is talking,” Harper replied, arguing that people think less about the regressive nature of student loan waivers than about the regressive nature of corporate tax cuts.

After a moderator questioned Harper about his eligibility – comparing Ryan to a career politician – Mandel said he was “out of touch” with Ohio and would not be able to win an election in Ohio. Harper shot Mandel in defiance of his own eligibility.

Representative Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, walks the steps of the House on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Ryan is running a low-key campaign in the Ohio Senate Democratic primary and was attacked by his opponent Morgan Harper on Monday. Connected to corporate interests.

“Interesting, because I believe I’m running for the same seat for the third time, so let’s talk about the track record of winning the election,” Harper said.

He then described in detail his history in an “abusive family” and how he had to “work my butt off” to get a scholarship to Princeton and Stanford.

“It’s something you don’t know about,” Harper continued, “because you’re used to getting what you want.”

“Why are you so angry?” Dr. Mandel.

Harper has also dug up a few targets targeting Ryan, accusing him of being financed by “big insurance companies and big pharma,” “special interests” and “corporate interests.” But even after Harper pushed for “Medicare for all,” there was still much fireworks left in the debate between the candidates.

“I told the story of being in a town hall, bar and down the street restaurant, where I told people I was going to date Morgan Harper. He’s just as smart as AOC. After hearing this answer I think he’s actually like AOC. Just stupid, ”Mandel said, muttering“ huh ”from the audience.

“Because the reality is that if we had universal healthcare in this country, it would lower the standard of healthcare for every American citizen. In fact, there are Canadians who have to come to the Cleveland Clinic when they have a heart problem,” Mandel added.

READ Also  Canadian great-grandfather who honked in support of truckers aggressively arrested by police, family claims

Harper did not engage in insults, but argued that Medicare-for-All could help reduce costs for small businesses and allow those who want to start a business to leave their jobs without having to worry about health care.

Harper refused to shake Mandel’s hand when the debate ended.

