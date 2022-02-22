World

Mandel showcases service as U.S. Marine in Iraq in new ad blitz in Ohio’s GOP Senate battle

Exclusive – Republican Josh Mandel Ohio GOP Sen. Rob Portman is launching his first big ad blitz in almost a year in a crowded and flammable race to succeed in retiring.

“Josh Mandel. Pro-Gun, Pro-Gun, Pro-Trump,” Mandel said in a new ad for the campaign, which was first shared with Gadget Clock on Tuesday.

Advertising spotlight Former Ohio Treasurer and former two-time U.S. Marine Senate candidate service.

“This is a challenging time for our nation. It is a time when the United States Marines need a fighting spirit and courage in the US Senate,” the narrator said. “Josh Mandel is the Marine. He has made two trips to the province of Anbar.”

And the ad features a soundbite from Ben Adkins, described as Mandel’s drill instructor, “I know he’s ready. He’s tested. And he’s passed.”

The spot ends with Mandel saying “Do you want a fighter? Send to the Marines.”

Mandel’s campaign told Gadget Clock that the, 2 million statewide ad on commercial, broadcast and cable TV and digital, starting Wednesday, was the first on Blitz.

Mandel is one of the top contenders for the Republican Senate candidate in a large field for his party’s nomination.

Republican Senate candidate and former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel spoke with the Gegua County Conservative Club in Chesterland, Ohio on May 20, 2021.

(Josh Mandel Senate Campaign)

Mike is one of his main rivals Gibbons, a Cleveland entrepreneur, real estate developer and investment banker who is making his second bid for the Senate GOP nomination, former Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken, JD Vance, a hedge fund executive and best-selling memoir “Hillbilly.” “

All four candidates have been building a full-fledged court press for months to garner the support of former President Donald Trump, who is extremely popular and influential with Republican voters in Ohio and across the country as he continues to play the role of kingmaker in the GOP primary. Another White House teaser run in 2024.

The only candidate among the top GOP contenders in the race to succeed GOP Sen. Rob Portman is state Sen. Matt Dullan, a former prosecutor whose family owns the Cleveland Guardian of Major League Baseball, formerly known as Indian, for not pressing the full court for Trump’s approval.

According to figures from the national ad tracking firm AdImpact, the GOP primary field is filled by wealthy competitors backed by well-funded super PACs, who have spent about $ 20 million running ads.

The Club for Growth Action, which supports Josh Mandel, has spent more than $ 3 million on advertising.

With almost two months left until Ohio’s scheduled May 3 primary, almost all advertising spending has been spent on Republicans.

