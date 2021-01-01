Mandira Bedi: After the death of her husband Raj Kaushal, Mandira Bedi resumed work. She shared photos of herself from the shoot.

Actress Mandira Bedi has returned to work almost two months after the death of her husband and renowned director Raj Kaushal. Mandira shared a photo from her shooting set on Saturday. In which she is seen getting ready. Sharing the photo, Mandira wrote in the caption, ‘Thank you for coming back to work. Thank you so much for your love and support. May all the special people in my life always be healthy and safe.

Mandira Bedi’s Instagram post went viral



Mandira Bedi’s post has received a lot of reactions from fans to celebs. Mandira Bedi’s special friend Arzu Govitrikar wrote, ‘Wow’, while commenting on this post, Vidya Malwade wrote, ‘Love you me.’ After the death of her husband Raj Kaushal, Mandira often shares special information related to her life with her fans through social media. Raj, who directed films like ‘Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi’ and ‘Shaadi Ke Laddu’, died of a heart attack on June 30 at the age of 4.

On July 30, the temple performed ‘pooja’ at her house on the occasion of her husband’s death anniversary. The actress posted a picture of Veer and Tara performing ‘Havan’ with her two children on her Instagram account and captioned it ’30th day ‘. Mandira also celebrated her daughter Tara’s birthday on July 8. Mandira and her husband Raj Kaushal adopted Tara in July last year. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Mandir wrote in the caption, ‘July 8th! It’s been a year since you came into our lives, dear Tara, and that’s why we celebrate this day as your birthday. It’s my 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much. ‘

