Mandira Bedi changed her instagram dp after her husband died | Mandira Bedi changed DP after husband’s death, could not handle grief

New Delhi: Suddenly a mountain of sorrow has broken on Mandira Bedi. The actress is in shock after the death of husband Raj Kaushal and in this shock she also changed the DP of her Instagram account.

died on June 30

Raj Kaushal, husband of Mandira Bedi Husband Died, passed away on 30 June. Mandira was seen crying bitterly after the death of her husband. On Saturday, a prayer meet was held for Raj at his house, where many artists from his parents to the industry had reached.

change instagram dp

Four days after her husband’s departure, Mandira Bedi Instagram has changed her profile photo on Instagram. Earlier there was a smiling picture of him in his DP. But now he has replaced him with Black DP. With this, Mandira also pointed to distance from social media.

Raj was not feeling well

His friends and close people are unable to recover from the shock of the death of Raj Kaushal. His friend music director Suleiman Merchant had told about Raj’s health. He said that ‘Raj was not feeling well since evening. After this he ate an antacid. His troubles increased. Around 4 in the morning, he told Mandira that he was having a heart attack. Mandira immediately called Ashish Chaudhary. Both started taking him to the hospital by car. But his pulse stopped within 5-10 minutes. They could not even reach the doctor.

