Mandira Bedi Changed Her Instagram DP Also She got support of celebs

New Delhi. These days a mountain of troubles has broken on actress Mandira Bedi. Mandira’s husband Raj Kaushal died on 30 June. Mandira is completely broken after Raj’s death. Giving the last farewell to Raj on social media, the pictures of Mandira had moistened the eyes of the people. In the pictures, Mandira was seen crying bitterly while sitting in front of her husband’s dead body. At the same time, four days later, Mandir Bedi came on social media.

Mandira Bedi changed Instagram DP

Mandira Bedi is very active on social media. She often posted pictures of herself and her family laughing and smiling. After the death of her husband, Mandira has changed the DP of her Instagram. The actress has now put a black picture on her Instagram DP. After seeing this, the condition of Mandira’s heart can be clearly understood. Let us tell you that Raj has also left his two children behind him. Whose responsibility will now have to be taken by Mandira alone.

Mandira Bedi got trolled for giving shoulder to Arthi

Let us tell you that after the death of Raj Kaushal, Mandira had shouldered her husband’s body while taking her for the last rites. There was a ruckus on social media when the pictures of Mandira Bedi giving shoulder to the earth came out. Many people did not like Mandira to shoulder her husband’s meaning at all and started trolling the actress. Trollers slammed Mandira for everything from her clothes to shouldering her connoisseur.

Commenting on Mandira’s clothes, the trollers said that she should have worn a suit-salwar. People are taunting Mandira Bedi a lot using abusive language. Seeing Mandira being trolled on social media, singer Sona Mohapatra, actress Shweta Tiwari and actress Daljit Kaur came forward in her support.

That some people are still commenting on Mandira Bedi’s dress code or choice to carry out her husband Raj Kushal’s last rites shouldn’t surprise us. Stupidity is more abundant than any other element in our world after all .. — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 2, 2021

Sona Mohapatra came out in support of Mandira Bedi

Sona Mohapatra has made a tweet supporting Mandira Bedi. Sona said in her tweet that “People are still trolling Mandira Bedi because of her dress code and husband Raj Kaushal’s shoulder to shoulder. Still commenting and writing bad things about her. With these things we No surprise at all, because our world is full of stupidity more than anything else.” This tweet of Sona Mohapatra is getting the support of many people. Along with this, people are also seen supporting Mandira Bedi on social media.

From Shweta Tiwari to Daljit Kaur came in support of Mandira

On the other hand, Shweta Tiwari gave a befitting reply to the trollers and said that “Mandira Bedi we are proud of you. We all know that you love your husband Raj Kaushal very much. Shweta Tiwari also openly expressed her love to Mandira. gave advice.” While supporting Mandira, actress Daljit Kaur wrote, “Mandira Bedi, I have started respecting you even more. The step you have taken has broken the age-old tradition. People are trolling you even in such bad times. May God give you the strength to bear this sight.”