Mandira Bedi Shared A photo of her late husband Raj Kaushal on twitter | Mandira Bedi remembers her husband, posted a smiling picture of her husband

New Delhi: Actress Mandira Bedi is currently immersed in the ocean of mourning. She has recently lost her husband and four days after her husband’s death, she has become a little active on social media and is still remembering her husband by being active. The actress recently shared a photo on social media in which Raj Kaushal looks very happy.

died on 30 June

Mandira Bedi has written an emotional post on Twitter for her late husband Raj Kaushal. Kaushal, who directed films like ‘Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi’ and ‘Shaadi Ka Laddu’, died of a heart attack on June 30.

posted a picture of husband

Bedi (Mandira Bedi Twitter) posted a picture of herself with Kaushal on Twitter in which the director is smiling and looking at the camera. Along with the picture, Bedi wrote, ‘RIP My Raji’ along with a heart breaking emoji. Let us tell you, Bedi and Kaushal got married in 1999 and they have two children – son Veer and daughter Tara.

The last rites took place at Shivaji Park.

Kaushal’s last rites took place at the Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar where his close friends from the film industry, actors Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni, Ashish Chowdhary and ‘Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi’ actor Dino Morea were also present.

