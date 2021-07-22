Mandira Bedi Shares Family Photo After His Husband Raj Kaushal Death

New Delhi. Famous actress Mandira Bedi has been going through a bad time for some time now. Recently her husband Raj Kaushal passed away. Mandira Bedi was badly broken after the death of her husband. Mandira Bedi also has the responsibility of her two children. After a long time, the actress has become active on social media. He shared a picture on social media. In which his pain is clearly visible in his eyes. Mandira has also written an emotional message while sharing the picture.

Emotional message written by sharing the picture

Mandir Bedi shared the photo with her family. In this picture, his parents and both their children are seen with the temple. Everyone is posing smiling towards the camera. If you look closely in the picture, Mandira is seen hiding her pain behind her smile. His eyes are swollen.

Despite this, she is becoming happy for her family. Sharing the picture, Mandira wrote in the caption, “Only love…I am so grateful to my family for my love…Thank you for your love, kindness and support”.

People are supporting Mandira Bedi

After a long time on social media, Mandira has shared a picture. In such a situation, his fans are seen supporting him on his picture. Everyone is sending a heart emoji for Mandira in the comment box. Also giving courage to Mandira to stay strong in bad times. Let us tell you that Mandira was trolled a lot on social media for giving shoulder to her husband. After which many celebs came in support of the actress.

husband dies of heart attack

Mandira’s husband Raj Kaushal died on June 30 due to a heart attack. Raj Kaushal had a party with his friends before his death. Whose pictures he also shared on social media. The entire film industry was shocked by the sudden death of Raj Kaushal. Many stars had reached her house to handle Mandira Bedi.