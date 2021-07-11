Entertainment

Mandira Bedi Spotted First time outside of home with her mother | Mandira Bedi’s pain is decreasing, seen for the first time after her husband’s death

1 hour ago
Add Comment
by admin
Mandira Bedi Spotted First time outside of home with her mother | Mandira Bedi’s pain is decreasing, seen for the first time after her husband’s death
Written by admin
Mandira Bedi Spotted First time outside of home with her mother | Mandira Bedi’s pain is decreasing, seen for the first time after her husband’s death

Mandira Bedi Spotted First time outside of home with her mother | Mandira Bedi’s pain is decreasing, seen for the first time after her husband’s death

Mandira Bedi

The pain of Mandira Bedi is now gradually decreasing. He was seen walking with his mother on Sunday morning. As soon as this video surfaced, it started going viral on social media.

Mandira Bedi appeared for the first time after the death of her husband, was seen walking with her mother

file photo

var title, imageUrl, description, author, shortName, identifier, timestamp, summary, newsID, nextnews; var previousScroll = 0; //console.log("prevLoc" + prevLoc); $(window).scroll(function(){ var last = $(auto_selector).filter(':last'); var lastHeight = last.offset().top ; //st = $(layout).scrollTop(); //console.log("st:" + st); var currentScroll = $(this).scrollTop(); if (currentScroll > previousScroll){ _up = false; } else { _up = true; } previousScroll = currentScroll; //console.log("_up" + _up);

var cutoff = $(window).scrollTop() + 64; //console.log(cutoff + "**"); $('div[id^="row"]').each(function(){ //console.log("article" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr("id") + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if($(this).offset().top + $(this).height() > cutoff){ //console.log("$$" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if(prevLoc != $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')){ prevLoc = $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url'); $('html head').find('title').text($(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title')); pSUPERFLY.virtualPage(prevLoc,$(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title'));

//console.log(prevLoc); //history.pushState('' ,'', prevLoc); loadshare(prevLoc); } return false; // stops the iteration after the first one on screen } }); if(lastHeight + last.height() < $(document).scrollTop() + $(window).height()){ //console.log("**get"); url = $(next_selector).attr('href'); x=$(next_selector).attr('id'); ////console.log("x:" + x); //handle.autopager('load'); /*setTimeout(function(){ //twttr.widgets.load(); //loadDisqus(jQuery(this), disqus_identifier, disqus_url); }, 6000);*/ } //lastoff = last.offset(); //console.log("**" + lastoff + "**"); }); //$( ".content-area" ).click(function(event) { // console.log(event.target.nodeName); //}); /*$( ".comment-button" ).live("click", disqusToggle); function disqusToggle() { var id = $(this).attr("id"); $("#disqus_thread1" + id).toggle(); };*/ $(".main-rhs394331").theiaStickySidebar(); var prev_content_height = $(content_selector).height(); //$(function() { var layout = $(content_selector); var st = 0; ///}); } } }); /*} };*/ })(jQuery);
#Mandira #Bedi #Spotted #time #home #mother #Mandira #Bedis #pain #decreasing #time #husbands #death

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment