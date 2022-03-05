Mandira Bedi’s allegation – While taking interviews, cricketers used to stare at me, give such answers which…

Entertainment

Mandira Bedi recently revealed that she used to get very strange reactions when she used to interview cricketers and host cricket matches.

Actress and television presenter Mandira Bedi has revealed that when she used to host a pre-match show at a cricket tournament a few years back, she was slammed by all the cricketers. In a recent interview, Mandira revealed that she used to feel extremely bad. She also said that there have been times when she felt scared. However, the channel with which he had a contract supported him a lot.

Mandira Bedi, 49, appeared as a TV anchor for the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2003 and 2007, the Champions Trophy in 2004 and 2006 and the Indian Premier League Season 2. Mandira is one of the few women who have hosted cricket tournaments on television.

Mandira said in an interview to Pinkvilla, “I was told to ask openly whatever question comes to your mind at that time. I was given that freedom. Of course, I was stared at by a lot of cricketers, like, ‘What is she asking, why is she asking like that.’ Whatever he wanted to answer is nothing related to my question and it can be very intimidating but the kind of assurance I gave the channel, it was Sony who supported me and gave me 150-200 women chose from. He said that we have chosen you for the reason that we think you have talent, so go ahead and prove yourself and start enjoying it.”

The actress also spoke about her struggles to be accepted in the cricket circuit. She added, “Nobody accepted me in the beginning, certainly not the people on the panel. I am now a friend of all the former cricketers with whom I have worked in the past, but they also did not like it. He did not like that a woman wearing a sari, wearing make-up jewellery, talking about cricket. Nobody gave me any lines, nobody asked me any questions. I was there to represent the common man who doesn’t know every technicality of cricket, who doesn’t know every nuance of cricket.”

Mandira lost her filmmaker husband Raj Kaushal in June last year. They have two children- son Veer and daughter Tara. Mandira has been one of the most famous faces on television. He did Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and the anthology Ten Stories; Has acted in films like; And has also played many important roles in the TV show Shanti, Kyun Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He recently hosted The Love Laugh Live show.


