Mandira Bedi’s post for Mauni Roy: Mandira Bedi wrote a heartfelt letter to her precious Mauni Roy on her birthday

Today is Mauni Roy’s birthday with Lata Mangeshkar and Ranbir Kapoor on September 28. For Mauni Roy, a beautiful actress from the television and film industry, her best friend Mandira Bedi has written a beautiful poem with many pictures.

Mandir shared 10 photos on Mauni Roy’s birthday. Many beautiful moments spent together are seen in these pictures.





Mandira has written some lines for silence like this-

This is a sweet girl .. with a heart of pure gold ..

From the moment I met her, I was completely sold out! I

She came into my life and she gave me no choice

But to love her “crazy”, her adain and her voice! I

She dances with such grace, but can also be very crazy

She is in my life now, I am very happy ..

She is there for me, on every peak and in the pool.

And it would be so hard to imagine life without her! I

And on this occasion .. this is her special day ..

I wish every happiness could come her way easily

At the end of the post, silent love, good luck, success and happy birthday to her for a beautiful life. Mandira writes at the end, ‘Happy birthday mute, to know you is to love you.’ Mauni is celebrating her 36th birthday.

Mauni Roy has also expressed surprise at this post of the temple. Giving his reaction, he wrote – Oh my God, you wrote a poem for me, it is very good, today I miss you.

The friendship between Mauni and the temple is not hidden from anyone. Recently Mandira Bedi has lost her husband (June 30) and Mauni stands by her in this sad time. The two are very close to each other and often travel together. In the year 2020, both of them arrived in Maldives after the Corona Lockdown and they also shared photos and videos of many beautiful moments with the fans.