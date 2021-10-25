Maneka Gandhi kept quiet on the question related to Varun Gandhi

Recently, Varun Gandhi had tweeted that where has the system brought farmers to a standstill? Rethinking agriculture policy is the biggest need of the day.

Maneka Gandhi, MP and BJP leader from Sultanpur in UP, is often in the news due to her statements. But this time she is in the news because she was seen avoiding the media on questions related to her son Varun Gandhi.

In fact, when a reporter of the news channel ‘Aaj Tak’ tried to question Maneka on the issue of Varun Gandhi, Maneka did not answer and started leaving from there. The reporter asked that Varun Gandhi is constantly tweeting against the power, what do you have to say on this? Instead of answering this question, Maneka Gandhi left from there.

Let us tell you that Varun Gandhi is an MP from Pilibhit and is constantly attacking his own government. He is raising his voice in support of farmers regarding agricultural laws and is advising his own government to reconsider the policies.

This is not the first time that Varun has spoken against his government. Even before this, he has raised questions on the government regarding the issues of farmers.

Be it the issue of Lakhimpur or the policy of buying paddy, Varun has spoken boldly on all issues. A few days ago, Varun had also written a letter to CM Yogi regarding the issue related to farmers.

After all these things came to the fore, the names of Maneka Gandhi and Varun Gandhi were removed from the BJP’s National Working Committee. On which Maneka Gandhi said that she does not care about it.

In fact, when Jagat Prakash Nadda, the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, released the list of members of the National Working Committee, Special Invitees and Permanent Invitees (ex-officio), it included the names of all the prominent leaders of the party, but the names of Maneka Gandhi and Varun Gandhi. was not included.

The National Working Committee has 80 members, mainly including PM Modi, senior leaders LK Advani, Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal etc. In addition there are 50 special invitees and 179 permanent invitees.