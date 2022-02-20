Sports

Mane’s acrobatics and Salah’s 150th goal rescue Liverpool

Mane's acrobatics and Salah's 150th goal rescue Liverpool
Mane’s acrobatics and Salah’s 150th goal rescue Liverpool

Mane’s acrobatics and Salah’s 150th goal rescue Liverpool

Sadio means a great overhead kick and Mohamed Salah added his 150th goal for the team as Liverpool beat Norwich 3-1 from behind and kept the pressure on Manchester City in Saturday night’s Premier League title race.

Luis Diaz finished third for Liverpool, his first since joining Porto, to complete his return to Anfield.

Liverpool's Luis Diaz, right, celebrates with Liverpool's Jordan Henderson in the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Norwich City and after scoring his side's 3rd goal on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium.

(AP Photo / Rui Vieira)

Norwich, which is in the relegation zone, threatened a major catastrophe when Millet Rashika’s diversion strike at 48th left a heavy rotating Liverpool behind.

Liverpool are relying on unusual seasons to capture Man City

The recent African Cup of Nations means returning from duty and Salah came to the rescue of Liverpool in a devastating three minutes.

After Constantinos headed Simicus the ball into the middle of the area, that means he jumped to the goal with his back and went to the acrobatic volley home in the 64th minute.

Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring his third goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Norwich City on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

(AP Photo / Rui Vieira)

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, right, celebrates after scoring his second goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Norwich City at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

(AP Photo / Rui Vieira)

Salah then controlled a long punt from goalkeeper Allison, overtook Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn at the edge of the area and dribbled to the bottom corner to send a right-footed low shot.

The Egyptian forward became the 10th player to score 150 goals in all competitions for Liverpool, and the second fastest player to reach the total after Roger Hunt in 226 games – in 233 games.

Liverpool had four forwards on the field so far when the team went ahead and another of them, Diaz, ran into Jordan Henderson’s defense-splitting pass and tactically chipped Gunn off with his left foot in the 81st minute.

Liverpool started nine points behind City on Saturday, which later plays Tottenham and has a game against Leeds on Wednesday.

Liverpool manager Jর্গrgen Klopp has rested a number of first-choice players, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson and Fabinho, while Roberto Firmino and Diego Jota have been ruled out due to injuries.

