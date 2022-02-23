Manhattan DA Trump Prosecutors Resign – Gadget Clock

World

Two top prosecutors involved in the investigation of the Trump Organization and former president Donald Trump have resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC News Wednesday.

Carey Dunne, who championed the legal fight to get the former president’s tax returns and tax-related documents all the way to the Supreme Court (twice) and won has left the office along with Mark Pomerantz, who was recruited from private practice to help lead the investigation, spokesperson Danielle Filson said.

Filson, representing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, said in a statement, “We are grateful for their service” and “the investigation is ongoing.”

She said she could not comment further.

Dunne presented the charges against former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg and the Trump Organization itself last July.

The Trump Organization and Weisselberg were charged in what prosecutors said was a sweeping, 15-year “orchestrated” scheme to compensate top executives of the former president’s company “off the books” and help them avoid paying taxes.

The Trump Organization pleaded not guilty to charges that included tax fraud and falsifying business records. Weisselberg, 73, pleaded not guilty to grand larceny and tax fraud charges, among others, after prosecutors accused him of personally avoiding taxes on $1.7 million of his income.

At the time Dunne said in court, “Contrary to today’s assertion by the company’s former CEO [Trump], this is not a ‘standard practice in the business community’ nor was it the act of a rogue or isolated employee.”

“Instead, it was orchestrated by the most senior executives, who were financially benefiting themselves and the company by getting secret pay raises at the expense of state and federal taxpayers,” Dunne said.

Pomerantz was hired by then-Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance because of his expertise in white collar and complex financial cases. Pomerantz had taken in a role in interviewing witnesses, NBC News has previously reported.

News of the resignations was first reported by the New York Times.

