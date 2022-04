Manhole fires shut down part of Times Square



NEW YORK — Part of Times Square was closed off Sunday evening after multiple manhole fires.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. on West 43rd Street near Seventh Avenue.

Update from @FDNY : NO INJURIES. around 6:47p at 215 west 43rd st “fire operations on scene for three manholes on fire. Firefighters in process of searching surrounding properties for any elevated carbon monoxide levels. Utility companies en route. No injuries.” https://t.co/afut2Q7MF3 — Lisa Rozner (@LisaRoznerTV) April 10, 2022

According to the FDNY, three manholes in the area were on fire.

Firefighters were checking buildings in the area for any elevated carbon monoxide levels.

No injuries have been reported.