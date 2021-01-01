Mani Bhattacharya Sanjeev Mishra Marriage Sequence: Mani Bhattacharya Sanjeev Mishra Photo: Looking at these pictures of Mani Bhattacharya, it seems that she is married to power star Sanjeev Mishra.

Pictures of Bhojpuri actress Mani Bhattacharya as his bride are going viral on social media. But everyone wonders what happened to their marriage in the end. The real Mani Bhattacharya has shared some photos and videos on her social media, in which she is seen as the bride. Please tell that this Varadar is none other than Sanjeev Mishra, the power star of Bhojpuri films.

As soon as the photo was posted, fans also started congratulating the two on social media. But the fact of the matter is that Mani's wedding is not actually a film wedding, it is a sequence of a scene from the movie 'Production No. 1' shot by the duo in Sitamarhi last night. A video has also surfaced from the set of the film in which she is seen taking seven rounds with power star Sanjeev Mishra.



Satendra Tiwari, the director of the film, which is being made under the banner of AYUSH Motion Pictures, said that the marriage was solemnized with religious rites, which no one can say is a marriage. He was treated the same way throughout his married life. He also said that one day such a big wedding setup was held, hundreds of people were present on the set to watch this wedding.

Power stars Sanjeev Mishra, Mani Bhattacharya, Ayush Tiwari, Anoop Arora, Vinod Mishra, Neelam Pandey, Dinesh Singh Bagri, Shikha Choubey, Ratnesh Varnawal, Bhootli Man, Ashish Singh Mantu and Sunny Kumar are in the lead roles. The film is produced by AYUSH Motion Pictures and written by Krishna Jha. Music is by Santosh Kumar and lyrics are by Virendra Pandey, Hareram Danger, DOP Chandrika Prasad. This action belongs to Dinesh Yadav. Shekhar Yadav is the executive producer and Subhash Pratibha is the production manager.

