Mani Bhattacharya Sanjeev Mishra Marriage Sequence: Mani Bhattacharya Sanjeev Mishra Photo: Looking at these pictures of Mani Bhattacharya, it seems that she is married to power star Sanjeev Mishra.
Satendra Tiwari, the director of the film, which is being made under the banner of AYUSH Motion Pictures, said that the marriage was solemnized with religious rites, which no one can say is a marriage. He was treated the same way throughout his married life. He also said that one day such a big wedding setup was held, hundreds of people were present on the set to watch this wedding.
Power stars Sanjeev Mishra, Mani Bhattacharya, Ayush Tiwari, Anoop Arora, Vinod Mishra, Neelam Pandey, Dinesh Singh Bagri, Shikha Choubey, Ratnesh Varnawal, Bhootli Man, Ashish Singh Mantu and Sunny Kumar are in the lead roles. The film is produced by AYUSH Motion Pictures and written by Krishna Jha. Music is by Santosh Kumar and lyrics are by Virendra Pandey, Hareram Danger, DOP Chandrika Prasad. This action belongs to Dinesh Yadav. Shekhar Yadav is the executive producer and Subhash Pratibha is the production manager.
