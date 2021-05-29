Maniesh Paul and Iqbal Khan opens up to Ira Dubey on receiving the worst actor award and Amitabh Bachchan copying them





A Desk for Two is again, this time with its tenth episode, and host Ira Dubey has obtained, as she so rightly places it, two good-looking males of the leisure business, Iqbal Khan and Maniesh Paul. The 2 cool dudes appear to be reall assume as friends as they’re set to entertain us with loads of enjoyable banter of which we get a small peek on this promo. True to his fast wit, Maniesh Paul recounts an incident to Ira Dubey the place his mom informed him that Amitabh Bachchan copies him, in the presence of the megastar himself, whereas Iqbal Khan provides a refined, principally silent, but telling response on receiving the worst actor award. The upcoming episode actually appears to be like a hoot. A Desk For Two Season 2 is accessible globally, throughout linear worldwide channels — Zee Cinema Center East, Zee TV Center East, Zee TV APAC, Zee TV UK and Zee TV SAF. The present, which has been shot at the Hyatt Regency, Mumbai, can also be streaming on ZEE5. For extra scoop, observe us on our Instagram Deal with @atablefor2s2.



