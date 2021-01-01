Manika Batra Coach: National coach Soumyadeep Roy had asked Manika Batra to decide the matches for the Olympic qualifiers.

India’s star table tennis player Manika Batra has leveled serious allegations against national coach Soumyadeep Roy. If Khel Ratna award-winning Manika is to be believed, coach Soumyadeep Roy had asked her to fix the match. This is why he refused to enlist the help of coach Roy during the Tokyo Olympics.

Responding to the Table Tennis Federation of India’s show cause notice, Manika flatly denied that she had harmed the sport’s reputation by refusing to enlist Roy’s help. According to TTFI sources, the world number 56 said that if she had sat down with him as the coach she was asked for match-fixing, she would not have been able to focus on the match.



When did this happen?

In a reply to TTFI secretary Arun Banerjee, Manika said, “There was another serious reason behind my decision to play without a national coach. The national coach was pressured to lose a match against his trainee in the qualifying tournament in Doha in March 2021 so that he could qualify for the Olympics. Asked me briefly for match fixing.



Soumyadeep Roy is an Arjuna Award winner

Despite several attempts, Roy could not be reached. Roy, who went from player to coach, has been asked to stay away from the current national camp. TTFI has asked him to present his side. Banerjee said, ‘There are allegations against Roy, answer him. Then we decide on the future. Roy is a Commonwealth Games gold medalist who has also received the Arjuna Award.



Manika Quotes – There is evidence, too

Manika said ‘I have evidence of this incident which I will present when the right time comes. Asking me to lose the match, the national coach came to my hotel room and talked to me for about 20 minutes, unethically trying to chase his coaches who had come with him at the time. Manika said, ‘I did not give them any assurance and immediately informed TTFI, their pressure and threats affected my game.’