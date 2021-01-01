Manika Batra denies claim that Roy did not inform TTFI about alleged fixing proposal

Veteran table tennis player Manika Batra on Sunday dismissed the Table Tennis Federation of India’s (TTFI) claim that the national team had not disclosed the details of the alleged match-fixing against national coach Soumyadeep Roy in March.

Manika had alleged that national coach Roy had asked her to miss a match during Olympic qualifiers in March. Arun Banerjee, secretary of the Indian Table Tennis Association, has questioned the timing of Manika’s allegations against Roy.



Responding to TTFI’s show cause notice, Manika flatly denied that she had harmed the sport’s reputation by refusing to enlist Roy’s help. Manika alleged that Roy had asked her to lose a match during the Olympic qualifiers in March and therefore she refused to take Roy’s help in the singles event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Manika said on Sunday, ‘All I want to say is that the TTFI’s notice and written reply to the letter clearly state that I informed them about this matter long ago (in March).

Why did Manik Batra remain silent for 5 months? What was the compulsion that prevented them from doing so?

“I don’t know why the false claim of not providing this information has been made for five months now. My reply to the notice clearly confirms my speedy information sharing. On my part, I decided not to accept it and immediately reported the matter to the TTFI official. Decided not to obey immoral orders.

“I have been falsely accused of disrespecting the country by seeing the coach’s empty chair during the match,” said Manika. He is also unlikely to participate in the national camp in Sonepat before the Asian Championships later this month.