Manika Batra Missed Huge Opportunity to Create History in World Table Tennis Championship By Losing Mixed And Women’s Doubles Matches in Quarterfinals

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra missed two chances to create history at the World Championships. Prior to this, India has won only two medals at the World Table Tennis Championships, both in the inaugural edition in 1926.

India’s star player Manika Batra failed to win a medal at the World Table Tennis Championships after losing in the quarterfinals of the mixed and women’s doubles matches. Manika Batra and her partner G Sathiyan were one step away from creating history. Had he won today, at least one medal would have been confirmed.

Manika and G Sathiyan, just one win away from a historic medal, lost to Japan’s Tomakazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata 1-3 (5-11 2-11 11-79-11) in the last eight of the mixed doubles event. . Manika Batra had another chance to create history but she failed once again.

She and Archana Kamat suffered straight game defeats in the women’s doubles quarterfinals. Manika and Archana lost 0-3 (1-11 6-11 8-11) to Luxembourg’s Sarah De Nutte and Ni Xia Lian in a one-sided match.

Earlier, the pair of Manika and Archana Kamath defeated Dora Madaraj and Georgina Pota of Hungary 11-4, 11-9, 6-11, 11-7 to enter the quarter-finals of the women’s doubles. In the mixed doubles, Manika and G Sathiyan defeated Kanak Jha of America and Wang Manyu of China 15-17, 10-12, 12-10, 11-6, 11-7 to enter the quarter-finals.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran & Manika Batra go down fighting to WR 20 Japanese pair 1-3 in QF of Mixed Doubles in World Table Tennis Championships.

A win here would have ensured them a historic World Championships medal.

Proud of you @manikabatra_TT @sathiyantt pic.twitter.com/3E4Paos0IC — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) November 27, 2021

Bronze medal even after losing in the semi-finals

Let us tell you that the player or pair who lost in the semi-finals of the World Table Tennis Championship Final 2021 will get a bronze medal. It is worth noting that before this, India has won only two medals in the World Table Tennis Championships, India won both the medals in the inaugural edition in 1926.

The Indian contingent gave a historic performance in the recently concluded Asian Table Tennis Championships in Doha. This is the first time that India has won 3 medals in the Asian Table Tennis Championships. Earlier in 1976, India had won bronze in men’s doubles at an event held in North Korea. In such a situation, after 45 years, Team India has managed to win the medal again in the men’s doubles match.