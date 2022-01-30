Manipur: Uproar after BJP’s list, effigies of leaders burnt, ransacked party offices, many resigned

Announcing the names of BJP candidates in Manipur, state in-charge Bhupendra Yadav claimed that the party was going to form the government with a two-thirds majority, but the scene changed by the evening. Effigies of PM Modi and CM were burnt along with vandalism in many party offices. The situation got so bad that the police had to be deployed outside the BJP office in Imphal. Overall, the situation is not pointing well.

According to the news of NDTV, dissatisfaction flared up in the party over the leaders joining BJP from Congress. By noon, the anger of BJP leaders was clearly visible on the streets. It was clear from the ruckus on the streets and the presence of the police that the party leaders were in a fighting mood. According to the news, many leaders of the saffron party also resigned. However, it was not clear how many left the party.

The BJP on Sunday announced the names of candidates for all 60 seats for the Manipur Assembly elections. Four international players have also been given tickets in the list. Chief Minister N. Biren Singh will contest from Hengang assembly seat. However, Sambit Patra claims that there is no dispute in our party in Manipur. We will form the government with two-thirds majority. But the situation does not seem to be normal.

Polling for 60 assembly seats in Manipur is to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3. The results will come on March 10. In view of Corona, the Election Commission has made strict protocols this time. According to this, no rally, road show and padyatra will be allowed till January 15.

On the other hand, the Congress has tied up with five parties to take on the ruling BJP in Manipur. According to Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee President N Loken, the Congress is going to contest the elections in alliance with Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India Marxist, Revolutionary Socialist Party, Janata Dal (Secular) and Forward Bloc. They claim that the Congress coalition government will be formed by uprooting the BJP from power.

