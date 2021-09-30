Manish Gupta murder: Serious injuries on head, face, postmortem report surrounds Gorakhpur police … Full story of Manish Gupta case

The case of the suspicious death of a businessman from Kanpur is getting more serious. The postmortem of businessman Manish Gupta has come to light questioning the brutality of Gorakhpur police. The postmortem report revealed that Manish Gupta had signs of serious injuries in several places on his body. The family members alleged that Manish was beaten with weapon marks and shoes. On the other hand, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav are visiting Kanpur today where they will meet the victim’s family.

What does Manish Gupta’s postmortem report say?

The postmortem report revealed that Manish Gupta died due to prenatal injuries. That is, he was brutally beaten before he died. The postmortem report found signs of four serious injuries on Manish Gupta’s body. He suffered a serious head injury which proved fatal for him. Apart from this, Manish Gupta sustained serious injuries on his right wrist with a stick.

Manish Gupta has bruises on his right arm. The upper layer of the left eye is also injured. It is clear from the postmortem report that Manish Gupta was subjected to a heart-wrenching vandalism before his death.

Crime against 6, all accused absconding

Manish Gupta, a resident of Bara 3 in Kanpur, died in Gorakhpur. Six people, including three policemen, have been charged with murder in the case. New inspectors have also been appointed on Wednesday. The case has also been referred to the Crime Branch. Currently, all the accused are absconding.

What is the whole case?

Manish Gupta was a property dealer and had gone to Gorakhpur on Monday with his close friends Pradeep Chauhan and Hardeep Singh. Manish was staying with his friends in room number 512 of Hotel Krishna Palace. At around 12.30 pm on Monday, Ramgarhtal station in-charge JN Singh reached the hotel for inspection. Police opened the door of the room and started asking everyone for ID. After checking the IDs, the police started checking everyone’s bags. On the action of the police, Manish said that we are not terrorists, the same thing became unbearable to the police. It is alleged that the police started beating Manish and his friends mercilessly. Manish was beaten by the police.

Family allegation- death due to police beating

Meanwhile, Manish’s health deteriorated. Police took Manish to a private hospital, Manish was referred to BRD Hospital in critical condition. Police sent Manish to BRD in an ambulance where he was pronounced dead. Manish’s relatives say he has serious injuries on his body. Manish was beaten with weapon marks and shoes.



Gorakhpur police claim

Ramgarhtal SHO JN Singh had claimed that the deceased was intoxicated, fell into a room and sustained serious head injuries, which led to his death. However, while Meenakshi Gupta was returning with the body of her husband Manish Gupta, she also went to the hotel where the incident took place. Meenakshi pulled out a towel under the bed and showed it to the hotel staff and other police personnel. Meenakshi asked many questions and said where and how do you hide your handicrafts? Meenakshi said that her husband’s blood was evidence of police brutality.

