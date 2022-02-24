Entertainment

Manish Malhotra’s house looks like a palace Gauri Khan has designed it see VIDEO

24 seconds ago
Recently a video of Manish Malhotra has surfaced, in which he is seen showing his house designed by Gauri Khan.

Who does not know Manish Malhotra today, he is the most famous designer of Bollywood. Manish is known for designing dresses in iconic films. Dresses designed by her are seen wearing big artists. At the same time, recently a video of him has surfaced, in which he has given the fans a tour of his beautiful house.

Manish Malhotra recently gave an interview to Brute India, the video of which has been shared on social media. While talking during this, he has told about his career and beautiful house. In this video Manish looks at his house, in which he shares the look of his home-office and one of his wardrobes designed by Gauri Khan. His house has been designed by Gauri Khan, wife of Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan.

Further in the video, Manish also showed a glimpse of the outer space of the house. Where he hosts his famous Instagram-worthy lunch, which is often seen by celebrities.

During this, Manish Malhotra also recalled his early days in the industry, when he used to sew straw hats and make jungle clothes. He also recalled that he has designed flashy yet glamorous clothes for actresses in films. During this, when he was asked if he is still asked for clothes by the stars at 2 o’clock in the night. Responding to which he said that the industry is now more organized.

He also said that according to him his best 3 films are ‘Rangeela’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ and ‘Jab We Met’. Speaking of the poo of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ played by Kareena Kapoor, Manish was seen comparing his approach towards fashion to that of Emily in today’s Paris.

Manish Malhotra further revealed that he has also written the script of a film, and is currently working on it. When asked when people would get to see his work, Malhotra said, “Hopefully, next year”.


