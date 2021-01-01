Manish Narwal wins gold: Tokyo Paralympics: Golden day for Indian para-shooters in Tokyo

Highlights A historic day for India at the Tokyo Paralympics

Manish Narwal won gold and Singraj won silver

India’s medal tally reached 15 with 3 golds

Tokyo

Indian athletes continue to dominate the Tokyo Paralympics. Shortly after securing a medal in badminton, shooters Manish Narwal and Singraj made history by winning medals in the mixed 50m pistol SH1 event. Manish took the gold medal, while Sinharaj came in second. That is, he won a silver medal. Thus, India now has a total of 15 medals in the competition.

Nineteen-year-old Narwal set a Paralympic record with 218.2 points. On the other hand, Adana, who won bronze in the P1 men’s S-meter air pistol SH1 event on Tuesday, won the silver medal with 216.7 points. Sergei Malishev of the Russian Olympic Committee won the bronze medal with 196.8 points.

DM Suhas LY reaches final: Noida DM Suhas LY makes history in Tokyo, will now bet on gold medal

Earlier in the qualifying round, Adana was fourth with 536 points and Narwal was seventh with 533 points. India’s skies could not reach the final after finishing 27th. In this class, shooters only hold a pistol in one hand because they have a deformity in one arm or leg due to a spinal cord injury or amputation. Some shooters aim while standing and some while sitting.

Thus the Indian team has made history. He currently has 3 gold, 7 silver and 5 bronze medals in his account. This is Team India’s best performance in the history of the Paralympics. Earlier, the Indian team had won 4 medals in 2016 in Rio, including 2 golds.