Manish Shah accused Kartik Aaryan of extremely unprofessional behavior as actor threatens to walk out of Shehzada

Film producer Manish Shah has accused Kartik Aaryan of unprofessionalism. Along with this, he has said many things about Karthik.

Film producer Manish Shah has accused Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan of unprofessionalism. Actor Kartik Aaryan, famous for his cuteness, smile and innocence, is seen embroiled in controversies with his image of the chocolate boy who has made a place in everyone’s hearts. Manish Shah revealed that the actor has threatened to pull out of ‘Shehzada’, the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramulu’.

The theatrical release of the Hindi dubbed version of this South Indian film was suddenly canceled and Manish has decided to debut the film on his TV channel. He said that he broke up because of his relationship with Allu Arjun and other producers and not because of Kartik, who is a Bollywood actor he doesn’t even know.

He told indiatoday.in that if Kartik Aaryan had left the project midway, the makers of ‘Shehzada’ would have lost Rs 40 crore. “It was extremely unprofessional for him”, he said. Manish also claimed that he has lost Rs 20 crore because of this, as he expected the Hindi-dubbed version to perform better than the recent Allu-starrer Pushpa: The Rise. “I just spent Rs 2 crore on dubbing,” he said.

Shehzada is being produced by Allu Aravind in association with Bhushan Kumar and Aman Gill. This is not the first time that Kartik has been embroiled in a controversy. The actor broke up with Dharma Productions over ‘Dostana 2’, for which he had also shot some parts. Dharma declined to divulge details in a statement and said he would maintain a “respectable silence” on the matter.

Kartik Aaryan often comments on negative press. He said it doesn’t bother him anymore. On the work front, he was last seen in the Netflix thriller ‘Dhamaka’. Along with this, many of his projects are in the pipeline, including ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is a sequel to Akshay Kumar’s film of the same title.