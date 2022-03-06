Education

Manish Sisodia, Delhi Government will also launch Business Blasters program in private schools

Manish Sisodia, Delhi Government will also launch Business Blasters program in private schools
Manish Sisodia, Delhi Government will also launch Business Blasters program in private schools

Manish Sisodia, Delhi Government will also launch Business Blasters program in private schools

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that the Delhi government’s ‘Business Blasters’ program, aimed at promoting entrepreneurial thinking among students, would be launched in private schools from next year. He attended the ‘Business Blasters Investment Summit and Expo’ at the Tyagaraja Stadium in Sisodia, where government school students presented more than 100 business ideas to investors. He said that the success of the project was due to the hard work of the children in government schools.

Sisodia said, “The Business Blasters program will be extended to private schools from next year. A meeting with private schools will be held on March 7 to launch the program.

He said, “Only by inculcating entrepreneurial mindset in students across the country can we take the country’s economy to new heights. The ‘Business Blasters’ program has boosted the confidence of millions of children in government schools in Delhi, a major achievement of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

Sisodia visited each team at the event and discussed with them how to better run their business ideas. The Minister said that the Delhi Government is committed to provide a good education to every child in Delhi and in this direction is fulfilling BR Ambedkar’s dream through programs like ‘Business Blasters’.

He said that ‘Business Blasters Investment Summit and Expo’ is the first event for children in the country and the world. He appealed to investors to be guided by investing in children’s start-ups. “Any government can only do such experiments up to a certain level. It is the job of the entrepreneurs to take it from here.”

The Minister said that tomorrow’s Tata and Birla will emerge from today’s young business star who will set up the world’s largest companies 20 years from now. Therefore, industries should cooperate to promote these commercial stars, said Sisodia. According to a government statement, investors have invested billions of rupees in student start-ups.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who is in charge of the education department, said that big global companies like Facebook and Twitter should also move out of India and the ‘Business Blasters’ program develops entrepreneurial thinking in students. ‘Business Blasters’ is a start-up program of the Delhi government, where 11th and 12th class students come up with business ideas and the government helps them shape them.

