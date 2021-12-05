Manish Tewari Slams Novjot Singh Sidhu Over His India Pak Trades Start Remark

A controversy has erupted over the statement of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu to start business with Punjab. Congress leaders are protesting against this statement.

Commenting on the matter on Sunday, MP Manish Tewari said that till the time Pakistan does not stop conspiring against India, it is useless and pointless to talk about trade with it.

Talking to news agency NI, Manish Tewari said that unless Pakistan stops sending terrorists to India and drops drugs and weapons in our areas through drones, then any trade related talks with Pakistan are useless. Is.

For your information, let us tell you that while talking to the media in Amritsar, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said that if our relations with Pakistan become sweet, then our business will also increase. Referring to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said that I appreciate the step taken by Atal ji to build good relations with Pakistan.

Apart from this, Tiwari, while discussing the speculations of an alliance with the BJP in Punjab, said that if this happens then it will definitely have an impact, as he has been a Congress leader for 20 years, including about 9 and a half years as chief minister. Occupying the post of the state, of course, it will have an effect on the politics of the state.