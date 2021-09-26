Manish Tiwari comments on Jitin Prasad: Manish Tiwari comments on Jitin Prasad, I wish I could see in his head: ‘I wish I could read the minds of Jitin and Jyotiraditya …’

Jitin Prasad, who recently joined the BJP from the Congress, has got a place in the Yogi cabinet. He is the only Brahmin face among the seven leaders included in the cabinet on Sunday. After becoming part of Jitin’s cabinet, Manish Tiwari wanted to know the reason for his change of heart. He also included Jyotiraditya Scindia.Congress leader Manish Tiwari tweeted tagging Jitin and Jyotiraditya Scindia. He wrote: ‘Jitin Prasad has represented the generational change in the Congress from 2004-14. He was a minister in the UPA government. Today he is a BJP minister. He followed the path of Jyotiraditya Scindia. How did their hearts change? I wish I could read his mind. Life always surprises you. Hopefully Jitin will find satisfaction in his new incarnation.

It is difficult to get a clear idea of ​​what Manish Tiwari means. But, it is true that they have been uprooted from the party high command for some time now. Hours earlier, he had attacked a cabinet expansion in Punjab. He questioned the decision of senior Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channy to expel senior leader Balbir Singh Sidhu from his cabinet.

Tiwari tweeted, “It is the prerogative of the Chief Minister to be a minister or not. However, I am compelled to say that Balbir Singh Sidhu did a wonderful job as the Health Minister in the worst days of Kovid-1 of. The selfless spirit with which he worked cannot be compared.

In the Punjab Congress, when the internal feud between Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjyot Singh Sidhu reached a climax, he targeted the high command via tweet. Tiwari had joked about Sidhu while posting a video of his ‘wit to wit statement’. Then he wrote, ‘Even if we sigh, we are infamous, even if they kill, there is no discussion’. This lion belongs to Akbar Allahabadi.