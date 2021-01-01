Manish Tiwari vs Priyanka Chaturvedi on Twitter: Manish Tiwari and Priyanka Chaturvedi argue on Twitter over Tarun Tejpal case

Congress leader Manish Tiwari and Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter on Friday after Tiwari claimed that Tarun Tejpal, founder and editor of Tihelka magazine, was “honorably innocent” in the sexual harassment case. On this, Chaturvedi has called his statement ‘shameful’.

Tiwari praised Tejpal in a tweet and said, “Those talented and intelligent people who were my seniors in college, whose image was tarnished, political persecution took place and now honorably acquitted.” Young Tejpal has written the initial details. His new book ‘Animal Farm’. Welcome back friend. ‘



Priyanka Chaturvedi reacted sharply and said sarcastically, “Today I came to know that young Tejpal was ‘honorably acquitted’ and was subjected to ‘political persecution’.”

Rajya Sabha member Chaturvedi slammed Tiwari, saying his refusal to talk of sexual harassment of a woman was a sign of his misconception. He said, “They think they can treat women the way they want and laugh at serious crimes.” Shameful. ‘

Targeting Chaturvedi, Tiwari said that, like him, as a lawyer, he knew how to read and respect the verdict.

“The young Tejpal was tried and acquitted. It is true. The Goa government has gone to the high court. If there is any problem, tell the high court.”

Replying to Congress MP Tiwari, Chaturvedi said the Goa government has challenged the district court’s decision and therefore the ‘festival’ could be stopped if he is acquitted.

He said, “Manish Tiwari, just being a lawyer and being able to read the verdict, you cannot reach a higher position. This is a free platform and I have the right to express my views like you have the right to slap an alleged rapist on the back.”

Tiwari said, “Please do not cross the threshold of notoriety. I would be sorry to take a fellow MP and my former colleague to court.

Priyanka Chaturvedi threatened to “silence” Tiwari’s statement, saying that as a lawyer she should have known that she was not tagged in her (Chaturvedi’s) first tweet and “put” in it.

He also said that ignorance of law is better than ignorance of morality.

In fact, the Goa Sessions Court had acquitted Tejpal on May 21, 2013 for sexually assaulting a former female colleague in a hotel elevator in the state. The allegations relate to the November 7, 2013 incident.