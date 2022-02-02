manisha ask akshara to resign new girl anisha enters in abhimanyu life major twist in yeh rishta kya kehlata hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has two big twists coming up. One, Akshara will have to give a design and second, a new girl is going to be entered in Abhimanyu’s life.

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, these days Abhimanyu and Akshara’s love is slowly blossoming. Both try to persuade their families to accept their love. The chemistry between Harshad Chopra, who plays Abhimanyu in the show and Pranali Rathod, who plays Akshara, is being loved by the audience. A big twist is about to come in the midst of this romantic chemistry.

In the precap video of today’s episode, you can see that a girl named Alisha enters Abhimanyu’s life. Who she is is not revealed yet but this entry is bothering the fans of the show a bit. Actually, fans are quite upset due to Abhimanyu coming close. We see them hugging and fans of Abhimanyu and Akshara jodi are not going to like it. Some people are speculating that she is his sister, while some people are giving this girl the name of Psycho Lover.

With this the episode begins with Akshara seeing Abhimanyu leaving. She says it is late, so I was coming home. Akshara says we will go home now, come. Aarohi asks are you really alone. Akshara says no, I was not alone, my love my music was with me. It is morning, everyone sees Akshara running. Akshara says I have to go to the hospital immediately.

Manish stops her. He asks her to go inside. Akshara says please let him go. Manish again asks Akshara to go inside. She says a little boy has to have chemo today, it’s too serious, let him go. She shows the boy’s video. She says she needs me, please let me go. Manish says go. She thanks him. Aarohi comes ready.

Manish says that while coming back, give your registration and come. Everyone gets shocked at this. Akhilesh says yes, there will be your last day. Harsh, Anand and Mahima talk about the PR campaign. Aarohi and Akshara come there. Harsh says it is strange, they have come today with pride. Anand says I didn’t think they will come. Harsh says yes, I will go and see his drama. Akshara encourages the boy by singing. Abhimanyu comes and smiles seeing him. He says how can one not love him.

Mahima asks Aarohi to come out. She says talk to Harsh, I do not want you in my team. Aarohi says don’t punish me for Akshara’s mistake. Mahima calls him a cheater and says I don’t want lies in my team, family matter is not related to it. She goes for surgery. Aarohi cries.