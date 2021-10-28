Manisha Koirala wanted to become an actress against the wishes of the family, blackmailed her mother and brought her to Mumbai

Manisha Koirala had told in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, ‘Most people in my family were associated with politics. That was the reason why he did not want me to work in films.

Manisha Koirala made her Bollywood debut with the 1991 film ‘Saudagar’. This film proved to be a super hit and after that he started getting offers for many films. But it was not so easy for him to enter films. Because Manish’s grandfather Vishweshwar Prasad Koirala was the Prime Minister of Nepal and his family did not want him to work in films. This was the reason why she had to face a lot of difficulties to become an actress.

Manisha narrated the story related to this in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. He had told, ‘My upbringing was very simple. The first time I told my grandmother that I wanted to work in films. He said okay do it. Perhaps he also had a wish in his childhood that he too should work in films. Once I convinced him, everyone became silent. I started emotionally blackmailing my mother. I said that I want a birthday present and take me to Mumbai.’

Manisha Koirala further said, ‘My mother had a friend in Mumbai and I had already talked to her to get me to meet good directors. Me and my mother had come to Mumbai from Delhi at that time. Here we met many filmmakers. Initially they did not believe, but got the first film and when my work was seen, now it is in front of you how history has been made.

Manisha had told, ‘Even though Grandfather was the Prime Minister in my house, he always wanted to keep everyone in the house connected to the ground.’ There came a time in Manisha’s life when her career came to a standstill. Amidst the downfall in his career, he met Nepal’s businessman Samrat Dahal. After a few meetings, the two fell in love and got married in 2010.

Manisha’s marriage did not last long and quarrels started with her husband. After 2 years in 2012, their relationship broke up and Manisha got divorced. Such a turning point in career and life broke Manisha. To forget the sorrow, once again he started resorting to alcohol and drugs.