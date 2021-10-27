Manisha Koirala was shocked to see this actress in Nana Patekar’s make-up room, got into a scuffle!

There was a time when there was a lot of discussion about Nana Patekar’s affair with Manisha Koirala. At that time there were reports that Manisha Koirala was completely in love with Nana Patekar. It was the 90s when news started coming that soon Nana Patekar and Manisha might tie the knot.

Although Nana Patekar was already married at that time. Even after knowing this, Manisha Koirala’s desire for him did not diminish. But one day Nana Patekar broke Manisha Koirala’s heart badly. Actually, Manisha Koirala caught Nana Patekar alone with another Bollywood actress. At that time, the matter between the two actresses had become so bad that the matter had reached a scuffle.

This incident is during the film ‘Agni Sakshi’ released in the year 1996. The director of this film, Partho Ghosh was making this film with Nana Patekar, Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff. During the shooting of this film, the news of Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala’s affair started intensifying. It is said that Manisha loved Nana so much that she even started molding herself according to Nana.

According to media reports, Manisha was ready to marry already married Nana Patekar. Due to the first wife, Nana was not able to give commitment to Manisha. At the same time, Manisha used to trust Nana, so she was waiting for him. In such a situation, gradually Manisha became very positive for Nana. He did not even mind seeing any other woman with his maternal grandfather.

One day during the shooting of the film, Manisha Koirala suddenly reached Nana’s make-up room. She was shocked to see the sight she saw there. Manisha caught Nana with another actress. When the pack-up happened after the shooting of the film, Manisha reached Nana’s make-up room during the night. At that time Nana was present with actress Ayesha Julka.

Seeing Ayesha with Nana, Manisha started screaming at them. At the same time, Ayesha too could not keep calm after seeing this behavior of Manisha. As soon as Ayesha spoke, Manisha broke down with anger at her. The quarrel between the two had increased so much that even a scuffle had come to an end. After this, somehow Nana Patekar had pacified the matter between the two.