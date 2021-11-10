Manitoba’s New Premier Faces Court Challenge by Rival
Manitoba currently seems to have a surplus of premieres. On Tuesday, Heather Stephenson was sworn in as the province’s 24th premier.
At the same time, however, Shelley Glover told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation differently about the situation: “I’m the premier, not her,” she told the broadcaster. “I’m sorry, but Manitobans chose me.” That day, Ms. Glover’s lawyers filed documents in court, hoping they would indeed make the case.
The people of Manitoba, of course, did not elect any politician through a general election. Instead, he was competing in the election on who would lead the Progressive Conservative Party and rule the province. A small fraction of the population, open only to paid party members, was inspired by Brian Palister’s resignation as party leader and premier.
The ongoing controversy over election results has again underlined that Canada’s system of selecting political party leaders generally does not meet the high standards set by the general federal and provincial independent governing bodies.
In her court appearance, Ms. Glover, a former Winnipeg police officer and federal cabinet minister, says she initially felt she had won the party’s vote. In the swearing-in ceremony, she said that the party Earlier in the day, she was presented with a spreadsheet containing 16,045 ballot papers. That afternoon, the party president said she had received 8,042 votes.
“Immediately, given the number of votes I have received, I am confident that I have won the election,” she said in a statement.
Not so, the party told her.
Ms. Stephenson, who has spent most of her working life in politics, won 8,405 seats, making her a leader and leader. However, Ms. Glover’s filing noted that the two candidates had a combined total of 16,546 ballots, including spoiled and disputed ballots – 501 more than the party had cast earlier in the day.
Another affidavit sworn in by her campaign staff claimed irregularities in the counting process.
Ms. Glover is now seeking a court in Manitoba’s Queen’s Bench to declare the vote invalid and order the party to begin.
In a statement to Manitoba News Outlets, the party said the election process was not conducive to any candidate and was overseen by independent auditors and ballots were protected by a security firm.
Polster, along with Prob Research in Mary Agnes Welch, Winnipeg, told me that it was not clear whether the court had the power to overturn the party’s decision. Also, she added, it is clear that Queen Elizabeth’s representative in the province, Lt. Gen. Janice Filmon, could remove Ms. Stephenson after she was sworn in as prime minister.
“The question arises as to what the appeal mechanism is for these types of issues because it seems to be popping up regularly in Canada,” she said. “You’d be surprised if a court challenge like this is a little more enjoyable on Shelley Glover’s side.”
Conservative party divisions in the province also shed light on internal disputes, she said. Ms. Glover, who was fully vaccinated, denied compulsory vaccination and questioned the need for proof of vaccination to travel to public places, such as restaurants.
Ms. Stephenson, the health minister, favors such measures. Her record as health minister has not always been exemplary. Last spring, coronavirus was spreading faster in Manitoba than in Canada, the United States or any other province or state in Mexico.
“This is just another example of the difficulties facing the Tories in building a unified political party,” she said. “Right now in Manitoba, there is a significant section of very hard-line right-wing conservatives who feel completely deprived by their party.”
In an email, Alex Marland, a professor of political science at Memorial University in Newfoundland, told me that while political parties are subject to legislation raising funds and controlling spending, they remain “private entities” and can do anything they want. Their leaders come to elect.
He said it could lead to less democratic measures, such as the party rejecting potential candidates (something that happened in Manitoba) or the party executive or an outgoing leader changing the rules to change the outcome.
“There is talk of whether an election agency can be involved in managing the voting process in party leadership contests,” he said.
Trans Canada
A native of Windsor, Ontario, Ian Austen was educated in Toronto, lives in Ottawa, and has been reporting on Canada for the New York Times for the past 16 years. Follow her on Twitter at ianrausten.
How are we doing?
We look forward to hearing from you about this newsletter and the developments in Canada in general. Please send them to [email protected]
Like this email?
Forward it to your friends and let them know they can sign up here.
#Manitobas #Premier #Faces #Court #Challenge #Rival
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.