The ongoing controversy over election results has again underlined that Canada’s system of selecting political party leaders generally does not meet the high standards set by the general federal and provincial independent governing bodies.

In her court appearance, Ms. Glover, a former Winnipeg police officer and federal cabinet minister, says she initially felt she had won the party’s vote. In the swearing-in ceremony, she said that the party Earlier in the day, she was presented with a spreadsheet containing 16,045 ballot papers. That afternoon, the party president said she had received 8,042 votes.

“Immediately, given the number of votes I have received, I am confident that I have won the election,” she said in a statement.

Not so, the party told her.

Ms. Stephenson, who has spent most of her working life in politics, won 8,405 seats, making her a leader and leader. However, Ms. Glover’s filing noted that the two candidates had a combined total of 16,546 ballots, including spoiled and disputed ballots – 501 more than the party had cast earlier in the day.