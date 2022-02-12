Manjinder Singh Sirsa Lashes out on sonam kapoor for her controversial post on muslim hijab and sikhs turban

After the controversial post of Sonam Kapoor hijab, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has called her wrong and said that she wants to clash two religions.

In the last few days, we have seen the issue of hijab making the most headlines across the country. Many Bollywood celebs also got involved in the debate of hijab and uniform and started expressing their opinion and views through social media. Meanwhile, actress Sonam Kapoor’s post went viral on social media and got into a lot of controversies. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has reacted to this post of Sonam Kapoor.

Reacting to the matter, Sonam Kapoor had posted in which two pictures were posted. One picture showed a Sikh wearing a turban and another a Muslim woman wearing a hijab. While sharing the picture, Sonam wrote on the picture of the Sikh, it can happen and it cannot be written on the Muslim one.

Now, politician Manjinder Singh Sirsa has reacted to Sonam’s statement and called her wrong for comparing hijab and turban. He said, “Sonam Kapoor posted a controversial post on Instagram. He showed that the choice of the Dastar can be had here in the country, not the hijab. First of all, Sonam Kapoor, I want to say that it is wrong to deliberately try to clash two religions with such a controversial thing. This which you have compared to Dastar, this Dastar is necessary for Sikhs. What Guru Gobind Singh Ji has given to us is a mandatory requirement of every Sikh, it is a part of our body part, not an accessory.” (Sonam Kapoor has shared a controversial post on Instagram. She has shown that wearing turban is a choice in the country and not for hijab. First of all I want to tell her that the comparison between turban and hijab is wrong because turban by Guru Gobind A gift from Singh ji to the Sikh community and it is a part of our body and not an accessory.)

She further added, “Comparing hijab with dastar is absolutely wrong. All religions have their own beliefs. Those beliefs should persist. But in this way, what Sonam Kapoor did deliberately and this mischief has been done in the world and people are being instigated, it is very wrong and I condemn it in the strongest words. And I want to tell Sonam Kapoor that your work is Kalakar Wala Hai, you do your work of art.”

The controversy erupted on February 5 after the Karnataka government issued an order making a dress code mandatory in all schools and colleges. It banned clothing “disturbing equality, integrity and public law and order”.

While the controversy over allowing hijab in educational institutions caught everyone’s attention. There has been a debate about this issue across the country.