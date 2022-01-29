Mankad Out in U-19 World Cup By Uganda Bowler Yuvraj Singh Calls it Absolutely Poor Watch Video

Yuvraj Singh Calls Mankad Out In U-19 World Cup Poor: Mankad is once again in the news. In the Under-19 World Cup, Ugandan bowler Mankad run out PNG batsman. Yuvraj Singh called it absolutely wrong.

In IPL 2019, there was a lot of discussion after the mankad out by the then captain of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) Ravichandran Ashwin. There was also a debate on sportsmanship. Now almost three years later, Mankading was once again seen during the current Under-19 World Cup. Commenting on the video of this incident, Yuvraj Singh called it very shameful.

Let us tell you that this video has been shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on its official Instagram. In this video, Ugandan fast bowler Joseph Baguma was seen running out Papua New Guinea (PNG) batsman John Karino at the non-strike end. Commenting on this video, Yuvraj Singh called it very shameful.

At the same time, South African bowler Tabrez Shamsi also commented on this video and justified it. Shamsi wrote that, ‘There is nothing wrong in this. If the bowler’s leg goes forward, a no ball and a free hit are awarded. Similarly, the batsman should also stay in the crease. So I don’t see anything wrong in that.’

The discussion about Mankading was at its peak in 2019. During the IPL match, Ashwin had Mankad out Josh Butler of Rajasthan Royals. After this there was a lot of discussion on sportsmanship. Some were supporting it and some were against it. This method was named ‘Mankading’ after former Indian bowler Vinoo Mankad.

Complete History of Mankading

The term ‘mankding’ was used by the Australian media in 1947. At that time the Indian team went on a tour of Australia where Vinoo Mankad had run-out Bill Brown not once, but twice after being out of the crease. The then Australian captain Don Bradman had justified Mankad’s method, but Mankad was heavily criticized in the local media for ‘going against the spirit of the game’.

According to the Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) rule on Mankading, “When the bowler is about to release the ball, if the non-striker is outside the crease, the bowler can run-out him. However, first the bowler has to give a warning for this. In the second time the bowler can get the wicket. Whether this attempt is successful or not, that ball is not considered part of the over.