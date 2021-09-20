Mannings gives TV sports another alternative viewing option

“We really lean into a specific driver for a while, and it creates a stronger bond between the driver and the spectators,” Flood said.

If the future of watching sports is for fans to choose exactly the kind of announcer or experience they want, why not take the idea further? Amazon, which shows NFL games on Thursday and owns the rights to several different games in Europe, already offers several different commentary streams for those games.

But Amazon also owns Twitch, the streaming platform most associated with video games – where at any given time you can find thousands of people, some of them professionals with a huge audience and some of them amateurs with no audience. while playing video games, making comments or doing other things. Amazon has featured some games on Twitch with select and rented hosts, but it’s not free to thousands of different commenters.

One is the rights issue. The NFL sells Amazon the right to do very specific things, including not allowing anyone to comment on games on Twitch, and therefore allowing anyone on Twitch to bypass the traditional methods of watching and playing games.

But if they can do it, Mary Donoghue, head of global sports at Amazon, isn’t sure she’d want to. “We don’t know what Infinite fans like,” she said. “We think fans want great optionality, but we have to learn, because if you give fans infinite options it can be overwhelming, and they get lost in the experience.”

Infinity may not be on the horizon, but more certainly is.

Next year, when Amazon actually produces the NFL games they feature, there will almost certainly be more options. Meier said that Triller was getting ready to “rock the world with an entirely new concept” in boxing, while Rollen said that ESPN would expand its alternative broadcasts as technology allowed it to do so.