Manny Machado’s two homers lift Padres to win vs Marlins



Manny Machado looks as happy to see son-in-law Yonder Alonso as he did for two home runs.

Machado, one of the hottest hitters among the Majors, had two impressive homers and Nick Martinez threw seven strong innings to give the San Diego Padres a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday night.

Alonso, who has played with the Padres for four seasons in his major league career, later made an amazing visit to the clubhouse to chat with Machado. Alonso is currently an analyst at MLB Networks.

“I was shocked to see it,” Machado said. “He just showed up. I saw him at the Denver booth this morning. He came here on a flight. The family does the same. He’s the best. I love him.”

Both homers of the বেস 300 million third baseman left left-handed Jesus Luzardo. Machado went straight to center field with two outs in the first inning and then hit a second-left shot on the left field with one out in the fourth inning.

Machado led the team with seven homers. It was his first multi-homer game of the season and the 31st of his career.

“I’m playing good baseball,” Machado said. “Keep it up, that’s important.”

Machado and Eric Hosmer continue to carry the paddles in the absence of star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who will be out in mid-June or later with a broken left wrist. Machado leads the Majors with 35 hits and is first with 23 runs and second behind Hosmer with an average of .365.

“I think we’re playing good baseball overall,” Machado said. “Of course Hos and I are preforming at a higher level but I think we’re playing really good baseball as a group overall.”

San Diego’s Bob Melvin was at the ballpark but could not manage due to a non-covid illness. He was replaced by bench coach Ryan Christensen.

Martinez (2-2) held the Marlins to one run and hit four in seven innings, struck out four and walked one. Taylor Rogers made a perfect ninth pitch for his 11th save on 12 occasions.

Martinez said of Machado, “He’s a crazy stud.” He puts his foot on the plate and always has a plate. Talk about a guy who can do it all, he can do it all. It’s great to have this kind of player by your side, especially with this team and with them showing the way, you’re always in the game. It gives the Pitchers a lot of confidence. “

Luzardo (2-2) gave up two runs and three hits in six innings, seven strike outs and three walks.

After Machado’s first homer, the Marlins tied it in the third with Jesus Aguilar’s one-out RBI single. Martinez allowed the singles to open the innings in succession. After Aguilar’s single, right-hander George Solar dropped to double-play.

HR number

It was the 50th career homer at Petco Park for Machado, who signed with Padres before the 2019 season. It was the ninth multi-homer game of his career at Downtown Ballpark, the most by any player. Hunter Rainfro is next with six.

Moments of silence

Padres observed a moment of silence before playing for retired Associated Press photographer Lenny Ignalius, who died Friday in Las Vegas at the age of 74. Ignition has spent nearly four decades creating breathtaking images of the Hall of Fame sports personality, the devastating fires and other big news in the Sun. Diego. Trevor Hoffman, a close associate of the Hall of Fame, said earlier this week that although Ignaliji photographed many other games, Padres was his “go-to team.”

Coming next

Marlins ‘RHP Sandy Alcantara (2-1, 2.90) and Marlins’ RHP U Darwish (2-1, 4.44) will start the second game of the four-game series on Friday night.