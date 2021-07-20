People

Manoj Bajpayee Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity

Manoji Bargey Is an excellent actor who has proved himself based on his talent and excellent performance even in the most important roles. He proved that even ordinary people can accomplish it in the Bollywood industry.

The most versatile and prominent actor Manoji Bargey Born April 23 in Bihar, India. His father wanted him to be a doctor, but he always wanted to go to dramas and plays. So he moved to Delhi, where he applied for the National Drama School, where his application was rejected four times. After receiving these rejections, he was depressed and wanted to commit suicide.

Manoj Bajpayee played many overlooked roles and then performed Ram Gopal Verma’s Satya, helping to gain popularity as well as many wards. During his struggle, he married a girl in Delhi, who separated thicker in two years. A few years later, Manoji Bajpai met Shabana Raza. Shabana Raza is now married to Neha and has a daughter with Ava Neira.

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Manoji Bargey
nickname not clear
Known name Manoji Bargey
Birthday April 23, 1969
Year 52 (as of 2021)
place of origin Belwa, West Champaran District, Bihar, India
Birthplace His ancestor is a small village called.
Belwa on the Nepalese border near the town
Narcatia Ganji in West Champaran, Bihar.
Current place of residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Country of Citizenship Indian
Profession Bollywood actor
Marriage status marriage
Girlfriend / office work not clear
religion Hindu
Zodiac Taurus
Eating habits Non-vegetarian
Education, family, ethnicity:-

school name Cristraja High School, Bethia
College / university Satya Watty College in Delhi
Ranjas College in Delhi
Educational background Historical drama graduation
Ethnicity Hindu
Father’s name Radhakant Bajpai (farmer)
Mother’s name not clear
Brother’s name Two brothers
Sister name 3 sisters
Spouse / wife name Shabana Raza (Neha) (actress)
Child (child) name Daughter-Ava Nayla
Son-none

Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Awards and achievements 1998
• National Film Awards for Best Supporting Actor
For Satya
• Filmfare Awards for Best Actor in Satya..
1999
• Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor in Shool.
2003
• National Film Awards – Special Jury Prize / Pinger Special Award.
2016
• Filmfare Short Film Award for Best Actor
Taandav.
• Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor
Aligarh.
• Asia Pacific Screen Awards Grand Prize
By Aligarh actor.
2018
• National Film Awards for Best Actor in Bonsul
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth Rs. 147 Croix
Monthly salary / income Rs.4 chlores per film
Home address not clear
car BMW 5 Series
Mercedes GLE Coupe
Martis Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
favorite:-

Favorite food Biryani, penne pasta
Favorite actor Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah
Favorite actress Smita Patil, Taboo
Favorite color white
Favorite hobby theater
Favorite cricket player Sachin Tendulkar
Favorite movie director Shekar Kapoor, Lamb Gopal Varma

Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color black
Eye color black
height Feet – 5 feet 9 inches
Meters – 1.75 m
Centimeter – 175 cm
weight Kilogram – 68 Kg
Figure measurement Chest – 39
Waist size – 33 inches
Biceps size – 12 inches
