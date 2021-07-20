Manoj Bajpayee Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity
Manoji Bargey Is an excellent actor who has proved himself based on his talent and excellent performance even in the most important roles. He proved that even ordinary people can accomplish it in the Bollywood industry.
The most versatile and prominent actor Manoji Bargey Born April 23 in Bihar, India. His father wanted him to be a doctor, but he always wanted to go to dramas and plays. So he moved to Delhi, where he applied for the National Drama School, where his application was rejected four times. After receiving these rejections, he was depressed and wanted to commit suicide.
Manoj Bajpayee played many overlooked roles and then performed Ram Gopal Verma’s Satya, helping to gain popularity as well as many wards. During his struggle, he married a girl in Delhi, who separated thicker in two years. A few years later, Manoji Bajpai met Shabana Raza. Shabana Raza is now married to Neha and has a daughter with Ava Neira.
Biography / Wiki:-
|Real name
|Manoji Bargey
|nickname
|not clear
|Known name
|Manoji Bargey
|Birthday
|April 23, 1969
|Year
|52 (as of 2021)
|place of origin
|Belwa, West Champaran District, Bihar, India
|Birthplace
|His ancestor is a small village called.
Belwa on the Nepalese border near the town
Narcatia Ganji in West Champaran, Bihar.
|Current place of residence
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Country of Citizenship
|Indian
|Profession
|Bollywood actor
|Marriage status
|marriage
|Girlfriend / office work
|not clear
|religion
|Hindu
|Zodiac
|Taurus
|Eating habits
|Non-vegetarian
Education, family, ethnicity:-
|school name
|Cristraja High School, Bethia
|College / university
|Satya Watty College in Delhi
Ranjas College in Delhi
|Educational background
|Historical drama graduation
|Ethnicity
|Hindu
|Father’s name
|Radhakant Bajpai (farmer)
|Mother’s name
|not clear
|Brother’s name
|Two brothers
|Sister name
|3 sisters
|Spouse / wife name
|Shabana Raza (Neha) (actress)
|Child (child) name
|Daughter-Ava Nayla
Son-none
Career / Awards and Achievements:-
|Awards and achievements
|1998
• National Film Awards for Best Supporting Actor
For Satya
• Filmfare Awards for Best Actor in Satya..
|1999
• Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor in Shool.
|2003
• National Film Awards – Special Jury Prize / Pinger Special Award.
|2016
• Filmfare Short Film Award for Best Actor
Taandav.
• Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor
Aligarh.
• Asia Pacific Screen Awards Grand Prize
By Aligarh actor.
| 2018
• National Film Awards for Best Actor in Bonsul
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-
|Net worth
|Rs. 147 Croix
|Monthly salary / income
|Rs.4 chlores per film
|Home address
|not clear
|car
|BMW 5 Series
Mercedes GLE Coupe
Martis Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
favorite:-
|Favorite food
|Biryani, penne pasta
|Favorite actor
|Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah
|Favorite actress
|Smita Patil, Taboo
|Favorite color
|white
|Favorite hobby
|theater
|Favorite cricket player
|Sachin Tendulkar
|Favorite movie director
|Shekar Kapoor, Lamb Gopal Varma
Figures, size, height, weight:-
|hair color
|black
|Eye color
|black
|height
|Feet – 5 feet 9 inches
|Meters – 1.75 m
|Centimeter – 175 cm
|weight
|Kilogram – 68 Kg
|Figure measurement
|Chest – 39
|Waist size – 33 inches
|Biceps size – 12 inches
