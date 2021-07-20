Manoj Bajpayee Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity

Manoji Bargey Is an excellent actor who has proved himself based on his talent and excellent performance even in the most important roles. He proved that even ordinary people can accomplish it in the Bollywood industry.

The most versatile and prominent actor Manoji Bargey Born April 23 in Bihar, India. His father wanted him to be a doctor, but he always wanted to go to dramas and plays. So he moved to Delhi, where he applied for the National Drama School, where his application was rejected four times. After receiving these rejections, he was depressed and wanted to commit suicide.

Manoj Bajpayee played many overlooked roles and then performed Ram Gopal Verma’s Satya, helping to gain popularity as well as many wards. During his struggle, he married a girl in Delhi, who separated thicker in two years. A few years later, Manoji Bajpai met Shabana Raza. Shabana Raza is now married to Neha and has a daughter with Ava Neira.

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Manoji Bargey nickname not clear Known name Manoji Bargey Birthday April 23, 1969 Year 52 (as of 2021) place of origin Belwa, West Champaran District, Bihar, India Birthplace His ancestor is a small village called.

Belwa on the Nepalese border near the town

Narcatia Ganji in West Champaran, Bihar. Current place of residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Country of Citizenship Indian Profession Bollywood actor Marriage status marriage Girlfriend / office work not clear religion Hindu Zodiac Taurus Eating habits Non-vegetarian

Education, family, ethnicity:-

school name Cristraja High School, Bethia College / university Satya Watty College in Delhi

Ranjas College in Delhi Educational background Historical drama graduation Ethnicity Hindu Father’s name Radhakant Bajpai (farmer) Mother’s name not clear Brother’s name Two brothers Sister name 3 sisters Spouse / wife name Shabana Raza (Neha) (actress) Child (child) name Daughter-Ava Nayla

Son-none

Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Awards and achievements 1998

• National Film Awards for Best Supporting Actor

For Satya

• Filmfare Awards for Best Actor in Satya.. 1999

• Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor in Shool. 2003

• National Film Awards – Special Jury Prize / Pinger Special Award. 2016

• Filmfare Short Film Award for Best Actor

Taandav.

• Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor

Aligarh.

• Asia Pacific Screen Awards Grand Prize

By Aligarh actor. 2018

• National Film Awards for Best Actor in Bonsul

Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth Rs. 147 Croix Monthly salary / income Rs.4 chlores per film Home address not clear car BMW 5 Series

Mercedes GLE Coupe

Martis Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

favorite:-

Favorite food Biryani, penne pasta Favorite actor Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah Favorite actress Smita Patil, Taboo Favorite color white Favorite hobby theater Favorite cricket player Sachin Tendulkar Favorite movie director Shekar Kapoor, Lamb Gopal Varma

Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color black Eye color black height Feet – 5 feet 9 inches Meters – 1.75 m Centimeter – 175 cm weight Kilogram – 68 Kg Figure measurement Chest – 39 Waist size – 33 inches Biceps size – 12 inches

