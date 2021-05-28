Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Gajraj Rao, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and others to star in Netflix anthology based on Satyajit Ray’s short stories of love, lust, betrayal





At the moment, OTT is in! With great content material being churned out by completely different OTT platforms, we're witnessing some of the best content material coming our approach. Including to it's Netflix's upcoming anthology based on Satyajit Ray's short stories. As per the newest replace, stars like Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Gajraj Rao, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and others have come on-board this mission which is directed by three well-known filmmakers, viz, Abhishek Chaubey andSrijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala.

The collection has been titled Ray and the teaser of the identical has simply been launched. Sharing the teaser, Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "4 gripping stories. Three famend Administrators. 4 high notch actors. All impressed by Satyajit Ray. #Ray, premieres June twenty fifth, solely on Netflix." Ali Fazal additionally shared the teaser of the identical and wrote, "A pleasant candy shock for you all – #Ray @NetflixIndia." The short stories revolve round, "love, lust, betrayal and fact" and discover the "vulnerabilities and a number of shades of every character," say stories.

Other than Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Gajraj Rao, the collection additionally consists of stars like Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and many extra. The 4 short stories have been titled as Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Overlook Me Not, Bahrupiya, and Highlight. The anthology will premiere on June 25.

Satyajit Ray is taken into account to be one of the best filmmakers in the historical past of the Indian cinema. He has some of the best movies like Pather Panchali, Devi, Charulata, Apur Sansar and others registered in his title. Other than documentaries, Satyajit Ray’s short movies have been additionally very well-known and nonetheless stay to encourage many aspiring filmmaker.

