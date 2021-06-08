Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon look impressive in this anthology based on Satyajit Ray’s stories





Lastly, the trailer of Ray is out. It's an anthology of movies/stories starring the likes of Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Manoj Bajpayee, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and others. The 4 stories which were tailored for display screen are Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Overlook Me Not, Bahrupiya, and Highlight. The filmmakers helming the flicks are Srijit Mukherjee, Vasan Bala and Abhishek Chaubey. The trailer is out at this time. Ali Fazal will be seen in the function of a high-flying company honcho. His section additionally stars Shweta Basu Prasad.



Ali Fazal has mentioned that he's honoured to be part of a mission impressed by none aside from Satyajit Ray. The actor mentioned in a press release, "It's an honour to be part of his universe, to be concerned in a mission that has such a powerful reference to him. With Overlook Me Not, we have drawn inspiration from him, his writings and tried to create a narrative that'll make you reminisce him whereas intriguing your ideas."

Manoj Bajpayee who's basking in the success of The Household Man 2 is headling the movie. He had mentioned on Twitter that he's proud to be part of a mission that has such wonderful actors and administrators on board. His section is directed by Abhishek Chaubey of Sonchiriya fame. Gajraj Rao can also be with him in the film. He had tweeted earlier than, "Excited to be part of Ray an anthology of 4 passionately curated stories. Vastly various in genres, these stories penned and impressed by Satyajit Ray, are stuffed with thrills and a powerful emotional core maintaining you fully hooked until the tip (sic)."

Netflix has an enormous line up for India. It has 13 movies and 15 collection for the viewers!

