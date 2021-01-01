Manoj Bajpayee lodged a defamation suit against KRK

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Tuesday filed a defamation suit against critic Kamal Rashid Khan alias KRK in the Indore District Court. KRK had allegedly tweeted insultingly against the actor. Manoj’s lawyer Paresh S Joshi told the media.Joshi said a complaint was lodged on behalf of Vajpayee with the First Class Magistrate (JMFC) of the court regarding KRK’s offensive tweet. It seeks to file a defamation suit against KRK under Section 500.

The image among the fans deteriorated

According to Joshi, the complaint alleges that KRK tweeted insultingly about Vajpayee on July 26. This has tarnished the image of the 52-year-old actor among Indore fans.

Manoj recorded the statement

Paresh S Joshi said that Manoj Bajpayee himself appeared in the Indore court on Tuesday in connection with the complaint. He recorded his remarks here.

