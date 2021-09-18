Manoj Bajpayee on his father’s health: On his father’s health, Manoj Bajpayee says that he is stable one day and unstable the next.

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has reached Delhi to visit his ailing father. When asked about his father’s health, Manoj shared information about his father’s health and said, “All illnesses are related to old age. It is stable one day, it is unstable the next day. We can just wait.”

Check out this post on Instagram Post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (aj bajpayee.manoj)



Manoj goes on to say, ‘Death is the ultimate truth, everything else is an illusion. Manoj is constantly monitoring his father’s health and hopes that his father will recover soon. In June this year, when Manoj Bajpayee got the news of his father’s illness, he reached Betiya in Bihar to meet him. He was accompanied by his wife Neha and daughter.

Manoj says, “I am very close to my parents. He named me after my favorite actor Manoj Kumar. My father had to struggle to give me and my siblings a basic education. I had dreamed of becoming an actor since childhood. My father helped me to fulfill my dream. In this way, a son of Betiya reached the film industry. It was my father’s hard work that made me dare to step into cinema.

Manoj Bajpayee’s father was admitted to hospital in critical condition, the actor left the shooting and reached Delhi

Picture of Pankaj Tripathi’s Birthday Celebration, Manoj Bajpayee Says – Welcome with Fish and Rice

KRK targets Salman with Manoj Vajpayee’s excuse – Daduji can’t save career

IFFM Award 2021: Honoring Manoj Bajpayee and Vidya Balan